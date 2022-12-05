Go Small! The Best Small Lenses for the Panasonic GH6

One of the reasons why Micro Four Thirds was developed was to provide a smaller alternative to most other cameras. That means you would want to get equally small lenses to go with the system. With that said, the Panasonic GH6 is one of the latest cameras to come from Panasonic this year. And if you want something small to go with it, here are the best small lenses for the Panasonic GH6. Ready to grab your camera and go? You will be once you use one of these lenses!

Panasonic 20mm f1.7 II

Pretty darn sharp when stopped down

Fast to focus

Very film-like color rendition

Distortion is low

Nice build, coupled with a low-profile design

Best For: Whatever you want, to be frank!

Yes, this is a pancake lens. Panasonic and Micro Four Thirds in general have always been great at creating smaller lenses that perform admirably. When you first look at the front of the lens, you’ll see the Lumix branding as well as other details pertinent to what the lens is.

Panasonic 12mm f1.4

Stellar image quality

Great autofocus

Beautiful colors

Smallish size

Weather sealing

Best For: Candids

Obviously, the best bokeh you’re going to get is when you shoot wide open and get close to a subject. But the bokeh overall is very creamy, beautiful, and makes working with the lens worth its weight in gold. For food photographers, this is great.

Panasonic 15mm f1.7

Super sharp

Beautiful bokeh when you get it

Build quality that puts many other lenses to shame

Super small

Aperture ring is so pleasant

Super fast focusing

Best For: Try it for street photography!

The build quality of this lens makes it feel very much like a Leica M mount offering. However, this lens has autofocus and doesn’t have the buttery smooth focusing Leica lenses have. It isn’t weather sealed either, but the metal exterior makes it feel so much better in your hand.

Panasonic 7-14mm f4

Exceptional image quality

Pretty compact size

Fast focusing

Built-in lens hood

This lens made the sensor deliver colors that popped

Best For: Landscapes, cityscapes, and more.

With some of Panasonic’s other zoom lenses, we didn’t feel that the color rendition was exceptional. But this lens renders some excellent colors no matter what the mode may be. In practice, this means that the beautiful emerald green landscapes of Ireland will look every bit as punchy and vibrant as they did when you were first there.

