The Best Lenses for the Panasonic GH6 (Primes)

There are lots of lenses available for Micro Four Thirds. And if you’re a video shooter, field journalist, or passionate photographer, you’ll probably end up reaching for the Panasonic GH6. This is Panasonic’s flagship Micro Four Thirds camera and boasts a lot of great features with it. So just for you, we’re rounding up the best lenses for the Panasonic GH6. This specific article focuses on prime lenses, so be sure to also search our site for our recommendations on zooms. Dive in with us!

How to Use This Guide to the Best Lenses for the Panasonic GH6

Here’s what you should know about using this guide to the best lenses for the Panasonic GH6:

This guide contains products that we’ve reviewed. Lucky for you folks, we’ve reviewed the vast majority of Panasonic lenses and modern lenses in general. Our Ethical Practices don’t allow us to feature products that we haven’t done full reviews of. So when we say these are the best lenses for the Panasonic GH6, we truly mean it.

This guide is sponsored by Panasonic, who trusts us and understands that we have a set of ethics when it comes to reviewing products. All the product images and sample images in this roundup were shot by Phoblographer staff. There are also links to our fuller reviews.

These are the best lenses for the Panasonic GH6 if you’re into prime lenses. Most of our staff is and most seasoned photographers we know are too. I mean, who doesn’t like nice bokeh and better low light performance?

There are lenses in this list for street photography, candids, portraits, landscapes, and more. We think you’ll like them.

When considering the best lenses for the Panasonic GH6, remember that this is Micro Four Thirds. So both the focal length and the depth of field equivalence to full-frame is double. This is unlike Panasonic’s Lumix S series; which is full-frame.

Generally speaking, Panasonic lenses work better on Panasonic bodies than they do with others within Micro Four Thirds. Part of this has to do with the motors being used.

Some of these lenses have an aperture ring around them. That means that you can control the F-Stop from the camera itself or from the lens depending on how you have it configured.

We’ve chosen mostly lenses with weather-resistance. Weather resistance has more use than just shooting in the rain. It helps prevent dust from getting into your lens and camera. That means you don’t need to retouch out sensor dust.

Panasonic 20mm f1.7 II

Pretty darn sharp when stopped down

Fast to focus

Very film-like color rendition

Distortion is low

Nice build, coupled with a low-profile design

In our review, we state:

The overall image quality from the 20mm f1.7 II lens from Panasonic is truthfully pretty damned good. There is a healthy amount of sharpness, contrast, and overall solid color rendition built into this lens. When you couple this with its great build quality and focusing abilities you’ve got yourself quite the winner.

Panasonic 12mm f1.4

Stellar image quality

Great autofocus

Beautiful colors

Smallish size

Weather sealing

In our review, we state:

Overall, it’s very beautiful. I’d strongly recommend it for more than just street photographers. It’s great for landscape photographers, urban geometry shooters, food shooters, candid photographers, etc. My favorite aspect is honestly the bokeh. At f1.4, it has the bokeh of an f2.8 lens on a full frame camera.

Captured with the Panasonic 12mm f1.4

Panasonic 15mm f1.7

Super sharp

Beautiful bokeh when you get it

Build quality that puts many other lenses to shame

Super small

Aperture ring is so pleasant

Super fast focusing

In our review, we state:

Using this lens is really simple: just mount it on, focus, shoot and enjoy. It’s really just as simple as that. During our tests we used it for street photography and candids–and it usually nailed its target very well with some of the best speed that we’ve seen in the mirrorless camera world. But the problem has more to do with manual focusing. We really wanted a depth of field scale and a working manual focus scale for street work.

Panasonic 42.5mm f1.2

– Super sharp wide open. In fact, it’s the sharpest that we’ve ever tested for the system

– Beautiful build quality

– Nice aperture ring

– Fast to focus

In our review, we state:

If you’re in the market for an extremely sharp Micro Four Thirds lens of some sort, then you’re reading the right review. Panasonic’s 42.5mm f1.2 lens is–dare we say it–the sharpest lens for the system that we’ve ever tested. Panasonic put a lot of work into it, and you’re surely paying for it. Not only is this lens very sharp, but it focuses quickly, can have some very beautiful bokeh, great color rendition when working with skin tones and overall can present a great look for your subject.

