These Panasonic Deals Won’t Last Long!

Panasonic has rebates on some of their best and most in-demand cameras right now. They’ve got deals on the GH6, G100, S5, and G95. Some of these expire pretty soon. But there are others that last a bit longer. Still, we’d hop on these as soon as you can. If you’re a Micro Four Thirds shooter looking for something new, consider everything the GH6 can do for you. If you photograph the stars, then you should know about what the S5 can do for you with its Live Composite mode. Take a look at the deals after the jump.

This piece is presented in partnership with Panasonic Lumix. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.

