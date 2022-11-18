Need a Wacom Tablet? They’ve Got Discounts!

If you’re in the market for a new creative tablet, then you’re in luck. A few more entry-level options from Wacom are currently discounted. The Wacom One is $150 off, and the Wacom Intuos is $30 off. These are Wacom’s Black Friday Deals for 2022 and they last until November 28th. That means they really won’t last long. If you pick one up now you can get to trying a new way of editing photos rather than a mouse and keyboard. Of course, you could also use them in conjunction with one another as it helps prevent carpal tunnel.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.