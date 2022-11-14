The Best Weather Sealed OM SYSTEM Zoom Lenses for Everyone

The best weather-sealed OM SYSTEM lenses for passionate photographers are very versatile. Indeed, the company packs a zoom range into a lens body many photographers have often thought impossible. But if you photograph wildlife, sports, landscapes, or like computational photography, they’re incredible. They provide plenty of opportunities to get the shot as well as produce great image quality. If what you’re looking for the most is a small and lightweight camera system, this is the way to go. Dive in with us!

M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 12-100MM f4 IS PRO

Fairly compact

Feels nice in the hand

Clutch for manual focus

Sharp

Nice colors

Fast autofocus capabilities

Image stabilization that works with the sensor

With the OMD EM1 Mk II, it’s almost impossible to get a blurry shot from camera shake.

In our review, we said:

“Now that we’re talking about autofocus just a bit, what I really like about the M.Zuiko 12-100mm f4 IS PRO is how closely it can focus when zoomed in. It guarantees a lot of great bokeh and you never have to stop down. Additionally, the lens is really speedy.”

M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 40-150MM F2.8 PRO

Fairly compact

Feels nice in the hand

Switch for manual focus

Image stabilization that works with the sensor

It’s almost impossible to get a blurry shot from camera shake

Sharp

Nice colors

Fast autofocus capabilities

In our review, we state:

“The M.Zuiko 40-150mm f2.8 PRO exhibits exceptional image quality that is sharp, contrasty, and detailed: enough to give any Micro Four Thirds user exactly what they want. In some events, like shooting portraits, it’s easy to say it can be too sharp. Of any Olympus lens we’ve tested, this one has given us the best results, understandably too for the price point!”

M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 150-400mm f4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO

Insanely lightweight for carrying over time

Pretty fast

Weather resistance

Very sharp and beautiful image quality

Incredibly convenient

The built-in teleconverter is awesome.

Internal zooming

Beautiful colors and bokeh

In our review, we said:

The M.Zuiko150-400mm f4.5 IS PRO lens offers some of the most versatility I’ve ever seen in the photography world. Lenses with built-in teleconverters can be something special. Wildlife and sports photographers will really like what this lens can do for them. I think wildlife and bird photographers are going to benefit the most here. The depth of field equivalence is around f9 on a full-frame camera when shooting wide open. And when the teleconverter is activated, it becomes f5.6, which translates to f11. Sure, these are all considerations to make when shooting with a lens like this.

