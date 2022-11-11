Last Chance at These Tamron Deals!

THE TAMRON DEALS LISTED HERE END THIS WEEKEND! We know some of you are looking for new lenses, and you come to us for help. We’ve done the most real-world lens reviews of any publication still standing. So with that said, you should be made aware of a lot of these Tamron discounts on lenses available until November 13th! There’s stuff available for DSLR shooters and Sony FE camera shooters. And a lot of these lenses will also pair well with APS-C cameras because of their size and weight. And no matter what, you’re bound to find a lightweight, weather resistant, fast focusing lens with unique image quality. We’re very confident about that statement. Have a look at what’s available below.

These deals expire November 13th!

Lens Mount Savings 18-400mm Canon/Nikon $50 70-200mm Canon/Nikon $100 150-600mm Canon/Nikon $200 11-20mm Sony $180 17-70mm Sony only* $50 17-28mm Sony $100 70-300mm Sony only** $50 20mm Sony $50 24mm Sony $50 35mm Sony $50 150-500mm Sony only*** $100 70-180mm Sony $100

This piece is presented in partnership with TAMRON. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.