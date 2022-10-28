These Canon Deals Expire in a Few Days!

There are some rare deals available from Canon right now! In fact, it seems like a bunch of their really attractive products currently have some sort of special deal. Interested in the RF 50mm f1.8? Well, take a look! You can find the full listing of their deals over at Adorama or Amazon. These expire on October 30th, so act soon. Last year, there weren’t a whole lot of savings options from Canon around the Holidays. And though we think this year might be different, we’re not totally sure.