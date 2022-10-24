Looking for Cheaper Canon L Lenses?

Looking for some L glass at a good price? There are a few rare deals available from Canon right now! In fact, it seems like a bunch of their really attractive products currently have some sort of special deal. Interested in the RF 50mm f1.8? Well, take a look! You can find the full listing of their deals at Adorama or Amazon. Last year, there weren’t a whole lot of savings options from Canon around the holidays. We think this year might be different, but we’re not sure. These Canon deals expire on October 30th, so act soon.