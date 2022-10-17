The 5 Day Deal Ends Tomorrow! Hurry!

You’ve got very little time left for this year’s 5 Day Deal! There’s something there for folks who speak Spanish as well as English! Want to learn more about Lightroom and don’t consider yourself a technical photographer? Also, learning about dramatic black and white landscape photography is part of this year’s bundle! This year’s 5 Day Deal ends on October 18th at 3pm EDT. Every year, a bunch of folks come together to offer insane deals on bundle packages and a portion of the profits go to charity. These bundles are worth thousands of dollars, but you’re getting them at a ridiculous discount. And you can check out what’s available right here for the 2022 sale. Below, after the jump, check out what the various bundles contain.
|Title
|Bundle Association
|Retail Value
|Short Description
|Perfecting the Headshot
|Main Bundle
|$299.99
|This tutorial goes through Peter Hurley’s industry changing headshot workflow including, lighting, shooting, and coaching subjects.
|Find the Shot
|Main Bundle
|$297.00
|Learn how to enter any scenario and quickly identify shooting angles and pre-visualise the final shot.
|Shooting Golden Hour Scenes
|Main Bundle
|$117.00
|Photographing and Editing Golden Hour Scenes.
|Mastering Landscape Photography
|Main Bundle
|$100.00
|Mastering landscape photography.
|JD Looking Glass Presets Complete Collection
|Main Bundle
|$99.99
|Instantly balance and add fine-art tones to your backlit portraits and landscape shots.
|Just Peachy
|Main Bundle
|$199.00
|Don’t miss out on learning Shannon’s Award winning editing technique.
|Flash!Back, Volume II
|Main Bundle
|$99.00
|A video tutorial on how photographer and Lightroom Certified Expert Piet Van den Eynde lit and edited ten of his favourite flash photos.
|Dramatic Black & White Landscapes
|Main Bundle
|$49.00
|In this tutorial series Nick shows you his process to create dramatic and impactful Black and White Landscapes in Photoshop.
|Photoshop for Beginners
|Main Bundle
|$29.00
|12 essential techniques and concepts that you need to know to get started using Photoshop.
|25 Easy Portrait Retouching Techniques
|Main Bundle
|$29.00
|Join Scott Kelby as he shows you 25 quick and easy portrait retouching techniques designed with photographers in mind.
|Cleaning Up Your Mess in Lightroom Classic & Image Cleanup in Photoshop
|Main Bundle
|$138.00
|Tim Grey’s Courses help you restore order & learn a variety of techniques for removing visual distractions.
|Learning to See: A Photographer’s Guide
|Main Bundle
|$30.00
|This book teaches readers to learn to see, because in the end, that’s what a photographer does: notice what other people often miss.
|Erik Kuna’s Sky Replacements
|Main Bundle
|$19.99
|Enhance your evening/night landscape and travel images with these 12 beautiful milky way and twilight photographs, taken by Erik Kuna!
|Landscape Photography Course for Beginners
|Main Bundle
|$49.00
|Learn the basics of landscape photography with adventure photographer Benjamin Jaworskyj. Filmed in the breathtaking scenery of Norway.
|Mermaid Tail Overlays & Fairy Wing Overlay Collection
|Main Bundle
|$99.98
|Create magical fairy and mermaid composites for your clients!
|Something From Nothing – 2 & Start to Finish – 3
|Main Bundle
|$118.00
|Make something from nothing & Learn how to accomplish a unique vision in post.
|Lightroom Masterclass
|Main Bundle
|$49.00
|After taking the class you will be able to unlock your RAW images and show their full potential.
|Photographing the Milky Way
|Main Bundle
|$69.00
|Learn how to photograph and edit three different Milky Way photos. Single exposure, stacked and panorama.
|Cityscapes Masterclass
|Main Bundle
|$97.00
|Learn the exact technique I use on all my photos before I submit to galleries and publishers around the globe.
|FujiLove Magazine
|Main Bundle
|$109.45
|Number one digital publication for Fujifilm X and GFX users.
|Photo Manipulation Essentials
|Main Bundle
|$147.00
|CREATE AMAZING PHOTO MANIPULATIONS! Achieve Hollywood Quality! Stand Out!
|Main Bundle Total
|$2,245.40
|Milky Way Made Easy
|Pro Bundle
|$275.00
|This course dives deep to explain basic and advanced techniques in shooting the Milky Way.
|Frequency Separation Retouching
|Pro Bundle
|$149.00
|Learn Professional Retouching.
|Boris FX Optics
|Pro Bundle
|$99.00
|Optics is the ultimate photo editing plugin for cinematic lighting & visual effects. Designed by Academy-award winning developer, Boris FX. NOTE: Your purchase is for a 1-year subscription. Retail value $99.
|Compositing for Portraits in Photoshop
|Pro Bundle
|$149.00
|Take your portraits to the next level with creative composites! Learn how to add elements, swap backgrounds, and more!
|The 5-Day Real Estate Photographer
|Pro Bundle
|$97.00
|The 5-Day Real Estate Photographer will teach you everything you need to know about shooting and editing Real Estate Photos!
|Lightroom Masks: Unlock the Potential
|Pro Bundle
|$49.95
|Here you’ll learn how to maximize the effectiveness of the Masking and Range Mask Panel in order to create powerful local adjustments.
|A Simple Guide to Woodland Photography
|Pro Bundle
|$69.00
|A 50+ eBook on improving your woodland photography.
|Artistry 7
|Pro Bundle
|$130.00
|ARTISTRY7: Paint & Grunge FX for Photoshop includes digital art effects: Acrylic Art, Powder Paint 2, Watercolor3, and Grunge FX Builder.
|JD Sisters and Friends Tutorial and Tools
|Pro Bundle
|$34.99
|Create a dark and dramatic portrait edit — using only natural light!
|Sunflower Newborn Digital backgrounds
|Pro Bundle
|$34.99
|Get creative with sunny and bright sunflower field newborn digital backgrounds.
|Lumi32 Plugin & the Mastering Lumi32 Course
|Pro Bundle
|$79.98
|Lumi32 allows you to bring the creation of luminosity masks to a level never seen before and comes with comprehensive video tutorials.
|Mastering the Adjustment Brush Tool
|Pro Bundle
|$29.00
|The Adjustment Brush is the tool to take your editing to the next level!
|Advanced Portrait Editing Techniques
|Pro Bundle
|$29.00
|Take your Photoshop and Lightroom Classic portrait workflow to the next level!
|Launching Mini-Sessions Like a Pro
|Pro Bundle
|$97.00
|Tips, tools, and time-saving tricks for offering minis.
|Realistic Sky Replacement Complete Workflow
|Pro Bundle
|$119.00
|Learn how to replace the skies in your picture using the replacement sky tool in photoshop together with a complete realistic workflow.
|Pro Bundle Total
|$1,441.91
|Creative Photography Concepts
|Charity Bundle
|$597.00
|Planning & executing a creative shoot can be intimidating Learn the process from planning all the way thru creating portraits that impress!
|Web Sharp Pro Panel
|Charity Bundle
|$29.00
|Web Sharp Pro panel is the easiest way to share your beautiful images.
|The Thriving Artist Method
|Charity Bundle
|$297.00
|LEARN THE SECRETS BEHIND HOW TO PROFITABLY SELL YOUR ART ONLINE!
|Exposure Blending Master Course
|Charity Bundle
|$79.00
|This comprehensive course Includes 7+ hours of videos, RAW files, written summaries, quizzes, PDF workflow summaries, and much more.
|My 50 Favourite Photo locations 3D MAP
|Charity Bundle
|$48.00
|Get access to the exact location of all 50 of my favourite photo spots from England, Scotland, Wales, The Faroes, Iceland, Norway and others.
|Creative Blurs
|Charity Bundle
|$19.00
|Learn how to use a variety of techniques to produce creative motion blur effects in your photos.
|The Art of Digital Blending
|Charity Bundle
|$44.99
|This world-renowned luminosity mask course, The Art of Digital Blending will show you the power of exposure blending.
|Wedding Photography 101
|Charity Bundle
|$197.00
|This incredible in-depth course takes the mystery out of wedding photography and teaches you the right process to capture wedding stories!
|Lightroom Sunset Workflow Tutorial
|Charity Bundle
|$40.00
|Just over 2 hours of instruction is included in this complete start to finish workflow tutorial video using Adobe Lightroom.
|Charity Bundle Total
|$1,350.99
|Lightroom Fix plus Lightroom Presets
|Bonus Bundle
|$199.00
|In the Lightroom Fix, you’ll learn to MASTER Lightroom to transform your pics from normal to exceptional just like the pros do.
|The Ultimate Hyperlapse Course & Timelapse Cheat Sheet
|Bonus Bundle
|$146.00
|The Ultimate Hyperlapse Course teaches you everything you need to know about planning, shooting, and editing world-class hyperlapse shots.
|Joshua Tree Start to Finish
|Bonus Bundle
|$60.00
|A start-to-finish tutorial using Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom with 2.5 hours of instruction.
|Product Delivery Acknowledgement
|Bonus Bundle
|$99.00
|Use this product delivery acknowledgement when you deliver your final products that binds the client to accepting their products.
|6 Issues of Photoshop User Magazine
|Bonus Bundle
|$59.70
|Photoshop User is THE Magazine for Photoshop and Lightroom Users.
|Bonus Bundle Total
|$563.70
|Iluminación Avanzada
|Spanish Bonus Bundle
|$149.00
|El curso de Iluminación avanzada más completo que encontrarás en español.
|EL RÍO Y LA MONTAÑA
|Spanish Bonus Bundle
|$99.00
|Atrevete a realizar el viaje completo para culminar una fotografía desde el inicio hasta el final, pasando por la visión de la cámara.
|Dark Processing and Mastering the Mood ESP
|Spanish Bonus Bundle
|$99.00
|Dark Processing Masterclass es una colección de vídeos formativos sobre la edición de fotografía de paisaje con un “aspecto oscuro y una atm.
|El retrato – Guía de inicio
|Spanish Bonus Bundle
|$34.95
|En este curso aprenderás las principales claves para iniciarte en el retrato: técnica, iluminación, composición y dirección de personas.
|Fotografiando La Costa: La Guía Completa
|Spanish Bonus Bundle
|$147.00
|Aprende todo lo que debes de dominar para realizar fotografías de costa con garantías de seguridad y éxito en todas las situaciones posibles.
|Spanish Bonus Bundle Total
|$528.95