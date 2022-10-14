Want to Learn About Dramatic Black and White Landscapes?

fbpx
Learning about dramatic black and white landscape photography is part of this year’s bundle! This year’s 5 Day Deal has started and it ends on October 18th at 3pm EDT. Every year, a bunch of folks come together to offer insane deals on bundle packages where a portion of the profits go to charity. These bundles are worth thousands and thousands of dollars, but you’re getting them at an unfathomable discount. You can check out what’s available right here for the 2022 sale. Below, after the jump, you can see what the bundles contain.

TitleBundle AssociationRetail ValueShort Description
Perfecting the HeadshotMain Bundle$299.99 This tutorial goes through Peter Hurley’s industry changing headshot workflow including, lighting, shooting, and coaching subjects.
Find the ShotMain Bundle$297.00 Learn how to enter any scenario and quickly identify shooting angles and pre-visualise the final shot.
Shooting Golden Hour ScenesMain Bundle$117.00 Photographing and Editing Golden Hour Scenes.
Mastering Landscape PhotographyMain Bundle$100.00 Mastering landscape photography.
JD Looking Glass Presets Complete CollectionMain Bundle$99.99 Instantly balance and add fine-art tones to your backlit portraits and landscape shots. 
Just PeachyMain Bundle$199.00 Don’t miss out on learning Shannon’s Award winning editing technique.
Flash!Back, Volume IIMain Bundle$99.00 A video tutorial on how photographer and Lightroom Certified Expert Piet Van den Eynde lit and edited ten of his favourite flash photos.
Dramatic Black & White LandscapesMain Bundle$49.00 In this tutorial series Nick shows you his process to create dramatic and impactful Black and White Landscapes in Photoshop.
Photoshop for BeginnersMain Bundle$29.00 12 essential techniques and concepts that you need to know to get started using Photoshop. 
25 Easy Portrait Retouching TechniquesMain Bundle$29.00 Join Scott Kelby as he shows you 25 quick and easy portrait retouching techniques designed with photographers in mind.
Cleaning Up Your Mess in Lightroom Classic & Image Cleanup in PhotoshopMain Bundle$138.00 Tim Grey’s Courses help you restore order & learn a variety of techniques for removing visual distractions.
Learning to See: A Photographer’s GuideMain Bundle$30.00 This book teaches readers to learn to see, because in the end, that’s what a photographer does: notice what other people often miss.
Erik Kuna’s Sky ReplacementsMain Bundle$19.99 Enhance your evening/night landscape and travel images with these 12 beautiful milky way and twilight photographs, taken by Erik Kuna!
Landscape Photography Course for BeginnersMain Bundle$49.00 Learn the basics of landscape photography with adventure photographer Benjamin Jaworskyj. Filmed in the breathtaking scenery of Norway. 
Mermaid Tail Overlays & Fairy Wing Overlay CollectionMain Bundle$99.98 Create magical fairy and mermaid composites for your clients!
Something From Nothing – 2 & Start to Finish – 3 Main Bundle$118.00 Make something from nothing & Learn how to accomplish a unique vision in post. 
Lightroom MasterclassMain Bundle$49.00 After taking the class you will be able to unlock your RAW images and show their full potential.
Photographing the Milky WayMain Bundle$69.00 Learn how to photograph and edit three different Milky Way photos. Single exposure, stacked and panorama.
Cityscapes MasterclassMain Bundle$97.00 Learn the exact technique I use on all my photos before I submit to galleries and publishers around the globe.
FujiLove MagazineMain Bundle$109.45 Number one digital publication for Fujifilm X and GFX users.
Photo Manipulation EssentialsMain Bundle$147.00 CREATE AMAZING PHOTO MANIPULATIONS! Achieve Hollywood Quality! Stand Out!
Main Bundle Total$2,245.40 
Milky Way Made EasyPro Bundle$275.00 This course dives deep to explain basic and advanced techniques in shooting the Milky Way.
Frequency Separation RetouchingPro Bundle$149.00 Learn Professional Retouching.
Boris FX OpticsPro Bundle$99.00 Optics is the ultimate photo editing plugin for cinematic lighting & visual effects.  Designed by Academy-award winning developer, Boris FX. NOTE: Your purchase is for a 1-year subscription. Retail value $99. 
Compositing for Portraits in PhotoshopPro Bundle$149.00 Take your portraits to the next level with creative composites! Learn how to add elements, swap backgrounds, and more!
The 5-Day Real Estate PhotographerPro Bundle$97.00 The 5-Day Real Estate Photographer will teach you everything you need to know about shooting and editing Real Estate Photos!
Lightroom Masks: Unlock the PotentialPro Bundle$49.95 Here you’ll learn how to maximize the effectiveness of the Masking and Range Mask Panel in order to create powerful local adjustments. 
A Simple Guide to Woodland PhotographyPro Bundle$69.00 A 50+ eBook on improving your woodland photography.
Artistry 7Pro Bundle$130.00 ARTISTRY7: Paint & Grunge FX for Photoshop includes digital art effects: Acrylic Art, Powder Paint 2, Watercolor3, and Grunge FX Builder.
JD Sisters and Friends Tutorial and ToolsPro Bundle$34.99 Create a dark and dramatic portrait edit — using only natural light! 
Sunflower Newborn Digital backgroundsPro Bundle$34.99 Get creative with sunny and bright sunflower field newborn digital backgrounds.
Lumi32 Plugin & the Mastering Lumi32 CoursePro Bundle$79.98 Lumi32 allows you to bring the creation of luminosity masks to a level never seen before and comes with comprehensive video tutorials.
Mastering the Adjustment Brush ToolPro Bundle$29.00 The Adjustment Brush is the tool to take your editing to the next level!
Advanced Portrait Editing TechniquesPro Bundle$29.00 Take your Photoshop and Lightroom Classic portrait workflow to the next level! 
Launching Mini-Sessions Like a ProPro Bundle$97.00 Tips, tools, and time-saving tricks for offering minis.  
Realistic Sky Replacement Complete WorkflowPro Bundle$119.00 Learn how to replace the skies in your picture using the replacement sky tool in photoshop together with a complete realistic workflow.
Pro Bundle Total$1,441.91 
Creative Photography ConceptsCharity Bundle$597.00 Planning & executing a creative shoot can be intimidating Learn the process from planning all the way thru creating portraits that impress!
Web Sharp Pro PanelCharity Bundle$29.00 Web Sharp Pro panel is the easiest way to share your beautiful images.
The Thriving Artist MethodCharity Bundle$297.00 LEARN THE SECRETS BEHIND HOW TO PROFITABLY SELL YOUR ART ONLINE!
Exposure Blending Master CourseCharity Bundle$79.00 This comprehensive course Includes 7+ hours of videos, RAW files, written summaries, quizzes, PDF workflow summaries, and much more.
My 50 Favourite Photo locations 3D MAPCharity Bundle$48.00 Get access to the exact location of all 50 of my favourite photo spots from England, Scotland, Wales, The Faroes, Iceland, Norway and others.
Creative BlursCharity Bundle$19.00 Learn how to use a variety of techniques to produce creative motion blur effects in your photos.
The Art of Digital BlendingCharity Bundle$44.99 This world-renowned luminosity mask course, The Art of Digital Blending will show you the power of exposure blending.
Wedding Photography 101Charity Bundle$197.00 This incredible in-depth course takes the mystery out of wedding photography and teaches you the right process to capture wedding stories!
Lightroom Sunset Workflow TutorialCharity Bundle$40.00 Just over 2 hours of instruction is included in this complete start to finish workflow tutorial video using Adobe Lightroom.
Charity Bundle Total$1,350.99 
Lightroom Fix plus Lightroom PresetsBonus Bundle$199.00 In the Lightroom Fix, you’ll learn to MASTER Lightroom to transform your pics from normal to exceptional just like the pros do.
The Ultimate Hyperlapse Course & Timelapse Cheat SheetBonus Bundle$146.00 The Ultimate Hyperlapse Course teaches you everything you need to know about planning, shooting, and editing world-class hyperlapse shots.
Joshua Tree Start to FinishBonus Bundle$60.00 A start-to-finish tutorial using Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom with 2.5 hours of instruction.
Product Delivery AcknowledgementBonus Bundle$99.00 Use this product delivery acknowledgement when you deliver your final products that binds the client to accepting their products.
6 Issues of Photoshop User MagazineBonus Bundle$59.70 Photoshop User is THE Magazine for Photoshop and Lightroom Users. 
Bonus Bundle Total$563.70 
Iluminación AvanzadaSpanish Bonus Bundle$149.00 El curso de Iluminación avanzada más completo que encontrarás en español.
EL RÍO Y LA MONTAÑASpanish Bonus Bundle$99.00 Atrevete a realizar el viaje completo para culminar una fotografía desde el inicio hasta el final, pasando por la visión de la cámara.
Dark Processing and Mastering the Mood ESPSpanish Bonus Bundle$99.00 Dark Processing Masterclass es una colección de vídeos formativos sobre la edición de fotografía de paisaje con un “aspecto oscuro y una atm.
El retrato – Guía de inicioSpanish Bonus Bundle$34.95 En este curso aprenderás las principales claves para iniciarte en el retrato: técnica, iluminación, composición y dirección de personas.
Fotografiando La Costa: La Guía CompletaSpanish Bonus Bundle$147.00 Aprende todo lo que debes de dominar para realizar fotografías de costa con garantías de seguridad y éxito en todas las situaciones posibles.
Spanish Bonus Bundle Total$528.95 
