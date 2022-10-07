The Fujifilm X Pro 3 Has a Great Trick. Try This.

I adore the neglected step-child of Fujifilm. I mean, what I truly mean, is that I love the Fujifilm X Pro 3. But I think we all know and understand that even though it’s a flagship camera, it hasn’t received the updates that photographers really want. One thing that it really needed was revamped and better autofocus akin to what the Fujifilm XT4 has. However, when using the Fujifilm XH2s recently, I found a setting that I’m surprised was on the Fujifilm X Pro 3.

It’s called Pre-Shot ES: and no Fujifilm X Pro 3 user I know has used it. Nor has anyone really even talked about it on the web. So here’s what you need to know about it:

Pre-Shot ES is like OM System’s Pro Capture Mode. It shoots photos and keeps them in a buffer when you’re autofocusing. When you fully press the button down, it starts to write the images to the card. So the Fujifilm X Pro 3 will keep the moments right before you shot the photos too.

Combined with electronic shutter, 20fps shooting, and AF-C mode, it will track and focus on subjects moving through the scene pretty easily.

You need fast SD cards to make sure this doesn’t freeze your camera up.

This is best done with a fast focusing lens like the new 23mm f1.4 R WR.

You could also do it with zone focusing if you wish.

So if you shoot like this, then you’re far less likely to miss a moment. Sure, you’ll have a larger bounty of images to cycle though and cherry-pick. But your photo walks will also bear more fruit.

The folks who use the Fujifilm X Pro 3 are either often photojournalists, street photographers, or candid photographers such as those who shoot weddings and events. And with a feature like this and a fast SD card to ensure the camera doesn’t run into freezing issues, it gets a whole lot better. In fact, it freezes less than the XH2s does. Currently, we have an inquiry in with Fujifilm as to why this occurs.

Why haven’t Fujifilm shooters been using this? Well, we could argue that some of us like to shoot like we’re still in the film-era. But a whole lot of us love the ergonomics of Fujifilm cameras like the X Pro 3. And coupled with that awesome screen, you can still shoot like it’s the film era. However, this time around you’re less likely to miss a shot.

I talked about this feature with one of my best friends, who also owns the Fujifilm X Pro 3. And he agreed, a lot of companies are pretty awful about marketing features like this. But honestly, if the Fujifilm X Pro 3 were talked about with this feature from the start, folks probably would’ve bought more of them.

I think X Pro photographers should really be trying this feature out. It will seriously make you love your camera a whole lot more and offset some of the things you dislike about it. The same goes for other camera owners that may have the Pre-shot ES feature.

Have you been using this feature? Let us know what you think about it in the comments below. We truly wish it were more talked about.