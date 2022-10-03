There are wonderful lenses made by Leica that photographers aspire to shoot with. With the Leica SL2-S, photographers get the best durability mixed in with the Leica image quality they crave. Everyone also knows that prime lenses are the optics that help create all those images we dream of. So we figured that we’d round up the best prime lenses for the Leica SL2-S. Looking for some beautiful bokeh? Dive in with us!

How We Chose the Best Prime Lenses for the Leica SL2-S

Here’s some insight into how we chose the best lenses for the Leica SL2-S:

Our Editorial Policies don’t allow us to discuss products in roundups we haven’t fully reviewed. So, know that we’ve done thorough and extensive testing on all of these products. What’s more, we shot all the product photos and sample images in this roundup. The photo proceeding this section was shot by one of our reviewers, Brittany Smith.

The Leica SL2-S is meant more for speed and candid captures. So, we think it will do great with lenses that help you do just that. The Leica APO-Summicron-SL 28mm f2 ASPH, for example, is the fastest focusing lens they make. Without a doubt, it’s one of the best prime lenses for the Leica SL2-S.

Leica trusted us with this piece. This is an officially backed article, sponsored by Leica. Indeed, we’ve tested every single Leica SL lens, and you can see them all in our guide right here.

The best prime lenses for the Leica SL2-S have a fast f2 aperture, but also have a magical piece of glass inside. These lenses boast apochromatic elements, and you should understand what these do. Basically, anything that’s in focus is given extra contrast in the scene by providing high contrast at the point of focus and a dramatic decrease in contrast in the out-of-focus areas (foreground and background) to create the separation comparable to an f1.4 lens. It works best wide open at f2. Keeping this in mind, it will make the scene look like an f1.4 lens even though it’s an f2.

Our Editor in Chief owns the Leica SL2-S and uses it as his main camera most of the time. The durability helps him shoot in some really tough environments.

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 28mm f2 ASPH

At a Glance

The fastest autofocusing Leica lens we’ve used to date

Great colors

Keeps distortion down

Beautiful bokeh

Does a nice job with portraiture

What We Think

In our review, we state:

“This is a 28mm f2. It’s taken me a while to understand their pricing, but the deeper I dive the more it makes sense. This is the only 28mm lens with six aspherical lens elements on the market. Additionally, it’s got an apochromatic element in it that makes subjects pop more from the background. Plus, it’s weather-sealed to be in line with the IP-rated SL series cameras.”

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 35 f2 ASPH

At a Glance

Fairly well balanced with the entire L mount system

Beautiful image quality

Sharp

I like the lens hood.

Pretty fast to focus

Weather sealing

Feels great in the hand

Probably my favorite L mount lens

Great autofocus performance on Leica cameras

What We Think

In our review, we state:

“The bokeh is positively gorgeous. Can you go wrong? I think portrait and event photographers will surely adore the bokeh this lens creates.”

Leica APO-Summicron-SL 50mm f2 ASPH

At a Glance

Beautiful metal build

Excellent mix of quality and character

Nice contrast

Lovely bokeh

Simple design

About 25% lighter than the Leica Summilux-SL 50mm f1.4 ASPH

What We Think

In our review, we state:

“The 50mm f2 is really meant as a lighter alternative to Leica’s 50mm f1.4 Summilux. What’s unique with the way Leica handles these lighter f2 lenses is that they still focus on eliminating aberrations and other distortions. This is not the low-quality version of the f1.4, just a low bokeh version. Otherwise, the innovation here is also what’s innovative about Leica’s other lenses: durable all-metal design. Plus there’s an apochromatic element that really emphasizes whatever is in focus.”

