The Fujifilm GFX 50R is Now the Cheapest It’s Ever Been

Some of us only need a 50MP medium format camera body and don’t care for AI scene detection. Instead, we just care about weather resistance, good ergonomics, and a beautiful image. And indeed, the Fujifilm GFX 50R can do those things. Sure, it has gotten up there in age and doesn’t have image stabilization, but a lot of us don’t need it. Better yet, it’s now at its lowest price point. For only $2,849.95, you can have the GFX 50R (body only). Many photographers adapt lenses onto their GFX cameras to get the Fujifilm colors that are otherwise tough. This deal is available until November 6th, so go get it from Amazon or Adorama while supplies last. Be sure to also check out our review from a few years ago.

