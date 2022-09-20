There are few doubts in mind about the origins of the new Nikon Z 17-28mm f2.8 lens. In pretty much every single way, this tells me that Nikon is continuing a trend, and that’s a good thing. Previously, the internet made strong claims that they rebadged a Tamron zoom for their Nikon Z 28-75mm f2.8 lens. And in almost every single way, this new Nikon Z 17-28mm f2.8 seems to be a rebadged version of one of our favorite wide-angle zoom lenses. It’s beyond me why Nikon refused to just let Tamron make the lens under their own name. But Nikon admittedly did a few things to improve the lens for their system.

In a meeting and tour of the Queens, NY area with our Nikon reps, we got to play with the new Nikon Z 17-28mm f2.8 for a few hours. Nikon didn’t do anything to the coatings on the lens, but they claim to have reworked some of the motor mechanisms, added a new housing, and changed up the weather-resistance. For the record, Tamron’s weather resistance is impeccable. And when we first called in the Tamron 17-28mm f2.8, we ran it under pouring rain and it survived.

So how does it perform on the Nikon z6 II?

Tech Specs

Product Name NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 Mount Type Nikon Z mount Focal Length Range 17-28 Zoom Ratio 1.6 Focal Length 17-28 Maximum Aperture 2.8 Minimum Aperture 22 Format FX Maximum Angle of View (DX-format) DX format: 79°-53° Maximum Angle of View (FX-format) FX format: 104°-75° Maximum Reproduction Ratio 0.19× (at 17 mm zoom position) 0.17× (at 28 mm zoom position) Lens Elements 13 Lens Groups 11 Compatible Format(s) DX/FX VR (Vibration Reduction) Image Stabilization no Diaphragm Blades 9 ED Glass Elements 2 Super ED Glass Elements 1 Aspherical Elements 3 Autofocus yes AF Actuator STM Internal Focusing yes Minimum Focus Distance 0.63 ft (0.19m) at 17mm zoom position, measured from focal plane 0.76 ft (0.23m) at 20mm zoom position, measured from focal plane 0.86 ft (0.26m) at 24mm zoom position, measured from focal plane 0.86 ft (0.26m) at 28mm zoom position, measured from focal plane Close Range Correction n/a Focus Mode (Auto, Manual) no switch Rear Focusing n/a De-Focus Control n/a G-type n/a E-type yes Filter Size 67mm (P=0.75mm) Accepts Filter Type screw on Approx. Dimensions (Diameter x Length) Approx. 3 in. x 4 in. (75mm x 101mm) Approx. Weight Approx. (15.9 oz) 450 g

Ergonomics

Here’s a look at the Nikon Z 17-28mm f2.8. Honestly, you wouldn’t look twice at it; it appears to be just a normal Nikon Z zoom lens of some sort. It kind of looks like a prime lens until you realize there is a focusing ring towards the back. What makes it seem more like a prime lens is the internal zooming mechanism.

The back ring is a bit more finely textured and can be set to do other things via the camera.

As you can also tell, the lens doesn’t have any other external controls on it. So anything you do besides zooming will have to be done via the camera.

It also boasts a 67mm filter thread, which means it’s a medium sized lens.

Build Quality

The new Nikon Z 17-28mm f2.8 has weather resistance built into it. When we went out to play with this lens, it wasn’t raining, it was just really hot out. But the lens didn’t seem to overheat at all and it continued to function perfectly fine.

In the hand, the Nikon Z 17-28mm f2.8 feels more flush than the Sony equivalent. Part of this is because of the design of the Nikon Z mount. Sony lenses tend to be very narrow towards the mount. But literally every other mount doesn’t do this. So, while the Sony variant feels like a blunted crayon, the Nikon Z 17-28mm f2.8 feels cylindrical. That translates to an arguably better feel in the hand.

Ease of Use

Slap the Nikon Z 17-28mm f2.8 onto a camera, point, focus, and shoot. Using this lens is really that simple. There isn’t a whole lot to it, either. We think brand new photographers, passionate hobbyists, and professional photographers will have no issues using this lens.

Focusing

It’s pretty difficult to misfocus a wide-angle lens. The Nikon Z 17-28mm f2.8 nailed focus every single time using the Nikon z6 II. I’m genuinely excited to see how it will perform in low light and a few other situations. We also took off the exposure preview setting while testing, as that gives lenses their best focusing performance. My gut also tells me this won’t have any issues with focusing, but we’ll have to see.

Image Quality

Here are some sample images. Granted, Nikon emphasized that this is a pre-production version of the Nikon Z 17-28mm f2.8 and that the final image quality will be shown in our final review.

First Impressions

So far, I’m neither underwhelmed or blown away by the Nikon Z 17-28mm f2.8. I like the fact that Nikon is starting to realize the benefit of third parties like Tamron. But I think they shouldn’t be rebadging older lenses and slapping a premium price tag on them. This lens is coming in at around $1,200 while the Sony variant is priced around $899. I still don’t understand why it’s so much more expensive. If price isn’t a concern, I’d get this over their larger and heavier 14-24mm f2.8 lens.

We’re waiting for an official review unit, so stay tuned.