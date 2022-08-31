The K+F Concept Square Filters are Something Special

It can sometimes be a bit confusing to make filters seem like fun. They don’t have the sexiness that a camera or a lens does. But indeed, they can help your camera do things it wasn’t able to before. The folks from K+F Concept have been making outstanding filters for very affordable prices for years. And the K+F Concept Square Filters package truly gives photographers all they would probably need.

Essentials is a series featuring products we’re currently lusting over in quick, easy-to-digest posts.

The K+F Concept Square Filters package comes with adaptability in mind. In fact, it can allow a photographer to do some complicated combinations. It starts out with various filter rings. These rings let your lens hold onto the actual filter holder. Once that’s on, you’ve got a few combinations at your disposal. There’s a CPL (circular polarizer) filter you can start with. Inserting this into the filter holder lets you spin it around to affect your scene. Indeed, that’s just how CPL filters work. But it’s all the additions that make it more complex.

In front of the CPL filter, there are square-style filters. The K+F Concept Square Filters package includes an ND1000 filter (10-stop) and a Soft GDN8 filter (graduated ND filter for 8 stops). Photographers have the choice to stack them or use them individually.

Using the filters with modern-day mirrorless cameras like the Fujifilm X Pro 3 can be a bit daunting, even with the exposure preview mode on. The CPL filter renders easily. But adding in the graduated ND and the ND1000 makes things more complicated. This isn’t a problem just for Fujifilm though, it’s an issue with all mirrorless cameras. While you can see the effects of the graduated ND if you’re paying attention, the 10-stop filter doesn’t offer quite that luxury. Still though, you can still create beautiful photos with the K+F Concept Square Filters.

Because I tested this with the Fujifilm X series system, I leaned into the inspiration I’ve seen in magazines. With that said, using the Velvia and Acros film simulations gave the results I wanted. The punchiness of Velvia let the CPL filter truly shine. This lone CPL is likely the best one I’ve ever tested. Using PolarPro filters in the past have given me loads of frustration, but this one clearly made things different. On top of that, I can crank up the in-camera clarity if I really wish for even more of an effect.

CPL Off

CPL On

Graduated ND filters and 10-stop ND filters have always been fun tools to work with. In this case, I really like what the graduated ND filters do. If you want to make a vertical composition, the entire K+F Concept Square Filters holder flips around to make that easier for you. This means if I’m photographing the sunset from my rooftop, I can create a more equalized and even exposures. The 10-stop ND can also be really fun during sunsets and sunrises. When combined with the Fujifilm system, I’d again typically want to use Velvia mode for color photos, but there are times where Acros seems to fit well.

Are the K+F Concept Square Filters worth the price of nearly $300 for landscape photography? I surely think so if you’re looking for convenience and never want to deal with another filter system ever again. The quality is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, and I’ve tested a ton of filters.

The Phoblographer’s ethics and editorial policies require us to let you know that we got to keep this product.