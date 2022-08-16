One of Nikon’s Last DSLRs Has a Good Price Right Now

The Nikon D850 was one of the best last DSLR cameras we used. And you can get it cheaper this month! There are rebates going on right now for the Nikon Z series of products and their F mount stuff that’s still around. If the Nikon Zf ever comes out, then a few of these lenses might be well worth picking up sooner than later. There’s the 28-75mm, the 40mm f2, and the 28mm f2.8 on rebate. Plus, there are a few cameras available as well. Take a look at the deals after the jump.

These rebates expire August 28th!

D7500 w/18-140

(1582) $100 Instant Savings $1,399.95 D7500 18-55VR & 70-300VR

(13543 or 13560) $100 Instant Savings $1,399.95 MB-D16

(27154) $200 Instant Savings $139.95 Stand Alone D780

(1618) $100 Instant Savings $2,199.95 D850

(1585) $200 Instant Savings $2,799.95 Z 30 16-50mm + 50-200mm VR Kit

(1743) $100 Instant Savings $1,099.95 Z 50 16-50mm + 50-200mm VR Kit

(1632) $100 Instant Savings $1,249.95 Z5 Body

(1649) $100 Instant Savings $1,299.95 Z5 24-50mm

(1642) $100 Instant Savings $1,599.95 Z5 24-200mm

(1641) $100 Instant Savings $2.099.95 Z6 Body

(1595) $400 Instant Savings $1,599.95 Z6 24-70mm Lens Kit

(1598) $400 Instant Savings $2,199.95 Z7 Body

(1591) $300 Instant Savings $2,499.95 Z7 24-70mm Lens Kit

(1594) $300 Instant Savings $3,099.95 FTZ Mount Adapter

(4185) $100 Instant Savings $149.95

with purchase of any Z Series Mirrorless Camera New FTZ Mount Adapter II

(4264) $100 Instant Savings $149.95

with purchase of any Z Series Mirrorless Camera DX AF-S 18-140VR

(2213) $100 Instant Savings $399.95/purchased with any Nikon D-SLR Z 28mm f2.8

(20101) $20 Instant Savings $279.95 Z 40mm f/2

(20102) $20 Instant Savings $279.95 Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR

(20104) $200 Instant Savings $439.95

with purchase of Nikon Z30, Z50 or Zfc Cameras Z 24-70mm f/4 S

(20072) $400 Instant Savings $599.95

with purchase of Nikon Z 5, Z9 Mirrorless Camera Body Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 S

(20096) $100 Instant Savings $299.95

with purchase of Nikon Z5, Z6, Z6 II, Z7, Z7 II, Z9 Mirrorless Camera Bodies Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 S

(20092) $100 Instant Savings $799.95

with purchase of Nikon Z5, Z6, Z6 II, Z7, Z7 II, Z9 Mirrorless Camera Bodies Z 28-75mm f/2.8

(20107) $200 Instant Savings $999.95 Z 24-120mm f/4 S

(20105) $200 Instant Savings $899.95

with purchase of Nikon Z5, Z6, Z6 II, Z7, Z7 II, Z9 Mirrorless Camera Bodies

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.