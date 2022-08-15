These Canon EF Lenses Would Be Amazing as RF Lenses

There are some Canon EF lenses that should really make a comeback in RF lens format. While they’ve trailed behind much of the competition for the past couple of years, they are still good. Now that every lens manufacturer makes the same lenses, it’s time for something different. And we think there are specific pieces of glass that would stand out a lot from the rest if they made a return. So we’re going to list a few that we really want to see get new life as Canon RF lenses.

8-15mm fisheye: First off, it’s nearly impossible to find true fisheye lenses anymore. So if Canon gives the Canon 8-15mm f4 fisheye a return, we’d be elated. A fisheye zoom could take care of so much that photographers need. Further, it would be fairly innovative. We reviewed and really liked this lens.

85mm f1.4 L IS: Canon already has two 85mm lenses in RF mount. But towards the end of the line for Canon EF lenses, this optic truly stood out. It boasted amazing image quality unlike any I’d seen before. If it made a comeback, we’d be ecstatic.

28-300mm L: A general zoom lens is bound to be a fantastic option for photographers. Everyone loves L-glass. Giving this lens a return with a modern update would be exciting. I mean, Canon has a few walkaround lenses already, but a 28-300mm would mean that this is the only lens you need on your camera when you’re walking around and shooting.

50mm f1: This is a very old lens which stood out from all the Canon EF lenses years ago. The 50mm f1 was seriously awesome, if not difficult to use. A while back, Sony said they could make one. And we’re sure Canon could do this as well while giving it full autofocus and all. I mean, if Nikon can charge $8,000 for their Noct, Canon can do it while making it affordable.

70-300mm L: We all love the Canon 70-200mm lens, but a 70-300mm could be very useful. For events, wildlife, sports, and more, a lens like this would mean a whole lot for photographers.

200-400mm f4: While Canon already has the fantastic 100-500mm lens, it’s a variable aperture optic. So the Canon 200-400mm f4 L could prove useful. If anything, I think this is one of those Canon EF lenses we’re bound to see. But we don’t know for sure.

135mm f2: Last but not least is one of the most popular lenses Canon ever made. The Canon 135mm f2 was incredibly useful for many photographers. We’ve featured a bunch of photographers who’ve used it over the years. But if Canon were to make it, it would either need to be a faster aperture or it would need to find a way to stand out from the pack. Several former staff on The Phoblographer’s site have used this lens a lot.

While other companies try to just make things more clinical, we’re glad to see Canon not necessarily leaning into that. There’s something to be said for having character and a unique product that stands out. We hope these Canon EF lenses get new life as RF lenses in the future.