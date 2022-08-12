Last Call For Sony Cameras and Lenses on Rebate!

This sale ends this weekend! Until August 14th, there’s a Sony flash sale going on. Want some new glass? Come get it! Considering a new camera? Well, this is probably the best time to get one and will be for a while before the holidays. The Sony a7r IV is $500 off. the Sony a7 III is $200 off. And then there are discounts on G Master lenses too. Take a look at the roundup after the break.

Check these out over at Adorama and Amazon. These sales end on August 14th at 11:59 PST.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo Deals are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales. Some of the gear is brand new. Other times we’ll share used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo Deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo Deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.