Like Research? Vintage Cameras? We’re Hiring!

We’re still fielding applications! This year, The Phoblographer is working to make itself stand out more from other outlets and YouTube channels. So we’re adding a few fun positions to the staff. We’d like to bring on a Fashion columnist (because you’d be nuts to think people don’t like pretty cameras and bags). In fact, our site’s bag and straps reviews have probably helped a ton of you reading the site. But there’s more that we’re doing too. The Phoblographer had a bunch of significant changes last year. For example, we made an excellent app! And we’re looking to the future to continue our evolution.

With that said, we’re continuing our progressive approach to the photo world. Women, for example, make up nearly half our staff. We’re POC-led, lots of our team are internationally based, and we’re still growing. To that end, Women, POCs, the LGBTQ+ community, and anyone else are encouraged to apply. You’ll find in our media kit that Gen Z and Millennials make up most of our readership. Want a steady gig? Take a look. Want an internship? Take a look!

Editor’s Note: If you’d like to apply for a college internship, please let us know! We’ll figure out a way to work with you. Just fill out any of the applications and note that you’re looking for college credit. You’ll still be paid, of course.

Fashion Columnist (Inside and Outside the US)

The Phoblographer requires a brand new position: the Fashion columnist. For years, we’ve cared a lot about the shiny and beautiful camera gear. We know lots of you love the leather strap and lovely camera bag reviews we do. But we’re also very aware that our stance on vintage cameras and products is unique. Who can resist the allure of the beautiful Yashica GSN Electro? Or what about Billingham’s camera bags? Our Fashion Editor will be working on the cool side of photography.

Have you ever wanted to write sonnets and love letters to beautiful products in the photo world? You should hop on board with us.

Requirements

– Must be proficient with WordPress. This is absolutely mandatory. Other apps that we use are Trello, Gmail for work, and Grammarly. It’s a big plus if you’ve worked with the Gutenberg editor.

– Strong command of the English language; the American dialect and spelling are mandatory. Being able to create enticing leads and headlines will really convince us.

– Previous Imaging tech writing experience. Ideally, we’d like to see articles that you’ve written. Don’t have any? Write a few samples for us. If we like them, we’ll pay you for them.

– The Phoblographer champions its ethics and has since day one. We refuse to work with Unsplash and believe that creators should be compensated ethically. And we’re also looking for someone with high moral standards. We produce a lot of our own imagery or have expressed permission trails for image usage.

– Must understand fashionable products in the photo world. We’re focusing on the rare and unique stuff out there.

– Negotiable one or two articles a week. There’s typically no need to go beyond 1,000 words. You’ll sometimes have to do interviews and format them into cohesive pieces. But you’ll also occasionally do research, and you will always lean into your own authentic opinions. Otherwise, you can also just write from your own knowledge; but you’ll have to demonstrate this to us. This is a freelance job. No one on staff (except me) needs to work more than 8 to 12 hours a week. Mental health is vital to us, and you really don’t need to spend any longer than necessary working for the site.

– Must be able to meet deadlines and have open communication. We’re usually pretty okay with lateness as long as there’s open communication and it doesn’t become a habit. We’re incredibly flexible.

– Must work well with a team and be able to take the guidance (sometimes constructive criticism) well

– You’ll have a trial period of three months.

– Monetary payments are made through PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, Western Union, or check. Everyone is paid on average, no more than 24 hours after submitting an invoice. The Phoblographer is well known for fair and honest compensation in the photography blogging world.

– We have a very strict non-compete policy for the photo space.

How to Apply

Skip the resume and send an impressive cover letter to chrisgampat@thephoblographer.com, citing all the best stuff you’ve done, along with three writing samples demonstrating that you can do the type of work we’re looking for. Links to your website, portfolio, and writing samples should be included.

Be sure to make the subject line say your name and the position you’re going for. For example, Chris Gampat: Science Editor.

After your application is received, it will be reviewed by me. Good luck to all applicants!

Inclusive Arts Editor (Hiring Inside and Outside the US)

The Phoblographer is already super inclusive. We’ve worked to celebrate the photography of Latin, Asian, Black, LGBTQAI+, and other diverse communities over the years. And we want to lean even further into it. The Inclusive Arts Editor (temporary name) will be to interview more photographers for our Photo Culture section and possibly have a more managing role associated with the job. And our new Inclusive Arts Editor will be in charge of balancing genuinely unique work with inclusive efforts.

If you’re saying that we should just focus on the work, then this isn’t the gig for you. Please move on and don’t even bother applying for our site.

Requirements

– Must be proficient with WordPress. This is absolutely mandatory. Other apps that we use are Trello, Gmail for work, and Grammarly. It’s a big plus if you’ve worked with the Gutenberg editor.

– Strong command of the English language; the American dialect and spelling are a plus.

– Previous photographer interviewing experience. Managing writers is also a big plus.

– Will be able to demonstrate knowledge of copyright laws pertaining to using images, etc. If you don’t know these, then we’ll teach you.

– Must have artistic photography knowledge.

– Negotiable Two interviews a week. This is a freelance job. No one on staff (except me) needs to work more than 8 to 12 hours a week. Mental health is very important to us. Sometimes this means you’ll work on multiple pieces at once. We also don’t just throw you out there and make you work. We’ll help!

– Must be able to meet deadlines

– Must work well with a team and be able to take guidance (sometimes constructive criticism) well

– You’ll have a trial period of three months.

– Monetary payments are made through PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, Western Union, or check. Everyone is paid on average, no more than 24 hours after submitting an invoice. The Phoblographer is well known for fair and honest compensation in the photography blogging world.

– We have a very serious non-compete policy.

How to Apply

Skip the resume and send an excellent cover letter to chrisgampat@thephoblographer.com, citing all the best stuff you’ve done, along with three writing samples demonstrating that you can do the type of work we’re looking for. Links to your website, portfolio, and writing samples should be included.

Be sure to make the subject line say your name and the position you’re going for. For example Chris Gampat: News/Culture Writer Position.

After your application is received, it will be reviewed by me. Good luck to all applicants!

Declassified Researcher (Hiring Inside and Outside the US)

original

This researcher will take over for me on the DeClassified series. This is probably one of the most fun jobs on the site. I used to spend lots of time on Friday digging into the CIA’s Declassified archives about photography. Then I’d find a way to create a coherent story. I used to enjoy it. But my role is moving more into actually being a true Editor in Chief and Publisher of the site. So you’ll be taking the reins from me.

Requirements

– Must be proficient with WordPress. This is absolutely mandatory. Other apps that we use are Trello, Gmail for work, and Grammarly. This specific position will also be working with another platform that we use.

– Strong command of the English language; the American dialect and spelling is a plus.

– Previous imaging news writing experience or columnist experience.

– Will be able to demonstrate knowledge of copyright laws as they pertain to using images, etc.

– Must have industry technical knowledge; artistic photography knowledge is a nice plus!

– Negotiable One article a week. Usually, pieces are a minimum of 750 words each. This is a freelance job. No one on staff (except for me) needs to work more than 8 to 12 hours a week. Mental health is very important to us.

– Must be able to meet deadlines

– Must work well with a team and be able to take guidance (sometimes constructive criticism) well

– You’ll have a trial period.

– Monetary payments are made through PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, Western Union, or check. Everyone is paid on average, no more than 24 hours after submitting an invoice. The Phoblographer is well known for fair and honest compensation amongst the photography blogging world.

– We have a very serious non-compete policy.

How to Apply

Skip the resume and send an awesome cover letter to chrisgampat@thephoblographer.com citing all the best stuff you’ve done, along with three writing samples demonstrating that you can do the type of work we’re looking for. Links to your website, portfolio, and writing samples should be included.

Be sure to make the subject line say your name and the position you’re going for. For example Chris Gampat: News/Culture Writer Position.

After your application is received, it will be reviewed by me. Good luck to all applicants!