Last Chance to Get Canon’s Best Flash on Discount!

Here’s your last chance! There is something about the Canon EL-1 that fascinates us. In our review, we said noted its innovations. The Canon Speedlite EL-1 uses a new Xenon flash tube. While other flashes get similar output at full power, the EL-1 can shoot down to 1/8192 power, where most flashes stop at 1/128 or 1/256. That allows the light to better blend with the ambient light in dim scenes, as well as creating a more seamless look when using as a fill flash. And right now, it’s enjoying a healthy discount, and so are other speedlights from Canon. Be sure to check them out and purchase one. These deals end July 3rd.

Chris Gampat

Chris Gampat is the Editor in Chief, Founder, and Publisher of the Phoblographer. He also likes pizza.