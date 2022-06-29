3 APS-C Camera Lenses with Professional Level Image Quality

The statement for years was that APS-C cameras and lenses can’t produce professional results. And even though some photographers still think that way, it’s been long debunked. APS-C camera lenses have improved in the same way that the camera sensors and processors have. So if you want better quality from your APS-C camera, then consider these lenses. We spent a lot of time reviewing these and we think you’ll like them.

How We Chose These APS-C Camera Lenses

Want to know what makes these APS-C camera lenses so special?

All the lenses in this roundup are lenses we’ve reviewed. More specifically, we’ve reviewed every Tamron lens from the last few years. All the product images and sample images in this roundup are done by our staff too. And you can find more about the lenses in each section.

All these APS-C camera lenses have weather resistance, and we’re really loving that! It helps keep your sensor clean and your camera working like it’s brand new.

As much as possible, we’re sticking to constant aperture lenses.

Just because you’re shooting with APS-C camera doesn’t mean you can’t shoot like a pro. These APS-C camera lenses can help you do it.

Tamron 11-20mm f2.8 Di III-A RXD

Pro Tip: This is the lens you need if you love shooting wide-angle photos with an APS-C camera and want a faster aperture. Better yet, it’s weather-resistant. It’s possibly the only lens you’ll need.

In our review, we state:

“At the center, this ultra-wide zoom is exceptionally sharp. Subjects placed at the center or right around the Rule of Thirds marks have great, down-to-the-eyelash detail.”

Tamron 17-70mm f2.8 Di III-A VC RXD

Pro Tip: This lens is essentially a 24-120mm equivalent at a constant f2.8 aperture. I mean, why would you not spring for it?

In our review, we state:

“As always, it’s hard to complain about Tamron’s image quality. They’re not always the sharpest lenses on the market. But they provide massive value. And the Tamron 17-70mm f2.8 Di III-A VC RXD is no exception. You’re getting a generally solid lens with a bit of character to it. In fact, this lens made me a bit nostalgic. When shooting with it and the a6600, the images looked familiar. On further inspection, I knew I’d seen this somewhere. The images look a whole lot like the output from old Sony cameras. Remember when they had more of a purple tone to them? I’m talking about way back in the NEX days. That’s the case here. And it’s awesome!”

Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD

Pro Tip: The one lens that can do everything for you also boasts weather-resistance, fast autofocus, and image stabilization.

In our review, we state:

“The Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III is the first APS-C lens with a 16.6x zoom ratio. It covers the 18mm of most kit lenses, but instead of stopping at 55mm, it heads all the way up to 300mm. 300mm is a popular telephoto length for more affordable zooms. Putting all of that in a single lens is pretty exciting for photographers who want to carry as little as possible.”

