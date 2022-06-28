You Can Still Get the Sony a7r IV for Less Than $3000

The resolution kings are still available for a discount! I can’t tell a lie: I didn’t like the Sony a7r IV for my own needs and purposes. But I adore and still use the Sony a7r III nearly every week. It just has better autofocus in my experience. But the Sony a7r IV has much more resolution. And they’re both enjoying savings and discounts right now that aren’t easy to turn down. The Sony a7r IV is less than $3,000 right now. Similarly, the Sony a7r III is around $2,100. For the money, I’d probably opt for another Sony a7r III. But at the same time, the Sony a7r IV packs some technology in it the older camera doesn’t have. Decisions, decisions, right?