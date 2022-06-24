Canon’s Best Flash Has a Nice Discount Right Now

There is something about the Canon EL-1 that fascinates us. In our review, we said noted its innovations. The Canon Speedlite EL-1 uses a new Xenon flash tube. While other flashes can get a similar output at full power, the EL-1 can shoot down to 1/8192 power, where most flashes stop at 1/128 or 1/256. That allows the light to better blend with the ambient light in dim scenes, as well as creating a more seamless look when using as a fill flash. And right now, it’s enjoying a healthy discount, and so are other speedlights from Canon. Be sure to check them out and purchase one. These deals end on July 3rd.