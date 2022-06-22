3 Lights for Professional Photographers We Really Liked

If there is anything that I have fun reviewing, it’s lights! We’re always excited about the creative possibilities that lights give vs something like a lens. And what’s more, our entire reviews staff is trained on how to make the most of lights. If you’re in the market for some good strobes, take a look. There are lots of affordable lights for professional photographers on the market. But then again, there are also some that are just well worth the investment.

How We Chose These Lights for Professional Photographers

There are lots of great lights out there. But here’s how we chose these lights for professional photographers:

All the images in this roundup were shot by our staff. Our ethics and policies don’t allow us to talk about products we haven’t handled, but we’ve conducted full reviews on all these products.

Sure, there are tons of affordable lights out there. But these lights for professional photographers are also capable of doing some special and innovative things.

We’re only choosing strobes and flashes. The reason why is because they tend to help photographers be more creative in-camera rather than in post-production.

In many cases, we still use these lights today.

Profoto B10X

Pros

Portable, yet powerful

Easy to use

Large rear display

Powerful modeling light with temperature adjustment

250 Ws of power creates a lot of versatility

Better battery life than the B10X Plus

Remote access with the Profotro Control app

Cons

Power needs to be lowered for consistency in high-speed bursts

I wish the Profoto Air Remote displayed more information.

High price point

In our review, we state:

“While the light is powerful and versatile, bursts are best with reduced power. Otherwise, the lighting can be inconsistent from shot to shot. I also wish the Profoto Air remote displayed what was on the back of the light itself. But, other than that, the only other thing there is to complain about is that high price point. You can get twice the power for $300 more with the B10X Plus: a big difference in specs for a fifteen percent difference in price.”

Elinchrom One

Pros

Small

Powerful when you’re using a fast lens

Can do HSS

Transmitter firmware is easy to update

I love the design.

Great light without needing a modifier on location

Good for indoors and low light

Simple enough interface

Touchscreen

Compatible with most Profoto Light shapers

Attached diffusion dome

Cons

It’s kind of like the Profoto a1x in the body of the B10

Not super powerful with something like the Canon RF 24-105mm f4 L IS USM

Very slow flash duration of 1/7000. Doesn’t do well to overpower the sun. And you’ll need to tell the TTL system to step it up by adding in extra power.

They need a USB c trigger, not only school USB.

Typical old Canon ETTL and you need to add in one extra stop of light.

In our review, we state:

“Like most modern lights, you can automatically go into high-speed sync with no issues. I don’t turn exposure preview on. Instead, I just have it as a constant setting. With that said, I expose by reading the light meter. When I do that, the Canon cameras are typically reading the ambient light. So when I photographed portraits on locations, the Elinchrom One jwouldn’t always give out enough juice. Then I started to add more power, and suddenly the system was making magic. The Elinchrom One told me it was also giving off a faster flash duration. For the record, I haven’t had to do this since the Canon 5D Mk II and the lights that came out around then. However, it’s far more reliable than Profoto’s TTL.”

Profoto B10x Plus

Pros

Portable design

Fast recycling time

Consistency

HS with designated trigger

Variable Modeling Lamp temperature

Power output

Cons

Battery life should be better

It’s $2,295 and that doesn’t include extra batteries or an air remote.

In our review, we state:

“The Profoto B10x Plus is a premium monolight with continuous light functionality. Its HS capability will freeze action when it matters most. It will also blend naturally with sunlight when shooting outdoors to provide subtle specular highlights for an organic feel. The light is fast, reliable, and consistent.”

