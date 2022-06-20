The OM SYSTEM OM-1 is a fantastic camera in so many different ways. It brings with it a ton of innovation that we haven’t seen in others on the market. Couple that with the great lens selection that’s available and you’ll be amazed at what it can do. Do you like prime lenses? Well, we’re selecting the best prime lenses for the OM-1. Take a look!

How We Chose the Best Prime Lenses for the OM SYSTEM OM-1

If you’re picking up the OM SYSTEM OM-1, then know that we’ve got you covered in this round up. Here’s what you should know:

Our staff has independently reviewed all the lenses in this roundup. We dove into our Reviews Index to select the best lenses for the OM SYSTEM OM-1. Further, all the product images and sample photos were shot by our staff. You can find links to our full reviews in each section.

All the lenses in this roundup selected are weather resistant. But the value of that isn’t just for going out into the wild. It also means that the product will function far longer with the right usage.

Prime lenses for the OM-1 are great ways to get into doing things like weddings, portraits, and events.

The staff here really likes prime lenses. They’re some of our favorites.

Also keep in mind that these lenses are super lightweight.

M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PRO

Who Should Buy It?

Giving approximately a 35mm field of view, any photographer that wants a general lens that mimics the look of the human eye should grab the M.Zuiko 17mm F1.2 PRO.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“Well, the M.Zuiko 17mm F1.2 PRO is sharp. This may well be one of the sharpest lenses, even wide open, that we have ever had our hands on. It follows in the steps of the M.Zuiko 25mm F1.2 PRO as being a great all around performer with good bokeh and image quality traits that will have Micro Four Thirds photographers drooling.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 PRO

Who Should Buy It?

Like the 50mm field of view? Well, that’s exactly what this lens gives you. You’ll get an f2.4 equivalent depth of field in full-frame terms but the light gathering of f1.2. That means you almost never need to stop the lens down.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“Olympus has always been known for the quality of their lenses, and the Zuiko quality is every bit present in this lens’ design and image quality. One of the best things about this lens is getting the light gathering abilities of F1.2 while having the depth of field of F2.4–which is fantastic for portraits, and more than good enough in most cases.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO

Who Should Buy It?

This lens gives you a 40mm equivalent field of view. It’s perfect for anything in between the 35mm and 50mm focal length. And honestly, it’s also probably one of our personal favorite lenses for Micro Four Thirds.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“The M.Zuiko 20mm F1.4 PRO lens is positively astounding. Small, well-designed lenses like this are genuinely why you fall in love with the system. It focuses very quickly, although Olympus tends to prioritize subjects around the center. It’s sharp, has gorgeous bokeh, boasts weather sealing, is as small as a standard shot glass with a bit more girth.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PRO

Who Should Buy It?

I mean, come on! This is totally a lens for portrait photographers. You’re getting basically a 90mm f1.2 equivalent lens when it comes to light gathering and field of view render. This is probably one of the best portrait lenses for the Micro Four Thirds system.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“Image quality wise the lens has many of the known traits of Micro Four Thirds lenses we have come to know and love. There is no reason at all to shoot this lens anywhere but wide open, because yes, even at F1.2 this lens looks wonderful and especially in portrait settings really shines. You can, of course, stop the lens down if you want to or need to for exposure reasons, but this could be the best image quality we have seen out of an F1.2 lens shot wide open.”

M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4 IS PRO

Who Should Buy It?

If you’re into birding or wildlife photography, the M.Zuiko 300mm F4 IS PRO is one of the best lenses you can get your hands on for a ton of different reasons.

How’s the Image Quality?

In our review, we state:

“This is the equivalent of a 600mm f8 lens when you translate it into full-frame 35mm terms–because it’s such a long lens your bokeh is always going to be creamy, dreamy, and gorgeous. As always with Olympus lenses, you can’t go wrong with the bokeh here.”

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This piece is presented in partnership with OM SYSTEM. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.