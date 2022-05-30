There’s Hours Left for These Nikon Savings!

It’s the last day to take advantage of the Nikon savings! How about that Nikon 50mm f1.2 lens, huh? Did you also know that one of Nikon’s best lenses has a discount right now in the form of the 24-70mm! Or why not get the Nikon 40mm f2 that we gave an Editor’s Choice Award to? There are lots of instant savings on Nikon gear happening right now until May 31st! If you’re a Nikon shooter who hasn’t plunged into the Z series, why not? The new hotness is the Nikon Z5 with the 24-200mm kit on sale for $1999. Of course, you could also just adapt your old Nikon lenses to the camera if you wish. Take a look at these savings after the jump.

D7500 w/18-140
(1582)

$100 Instant Savings $1,399.95

D7500 18-55VR & 70-300VR
 (13543 or 13560)

$100 Instant Savings $1,399.95

MB-D16
(27154)

$200 Instant Savings $139.95 Stand Alone

D780
(1618)

$100 Instant Savings $2,199.95

D850
(1585)

$500 Instant Savings $2,499.95

Z 50 16-50mm + 50-200mm VR Kit
(1632)

$150 Instant Savings $1,199.95

Z5 Body
(1649)

$100 Instant Savings $1,299.95

Z5 24-50mm
(1642)

$100 Instant Savings $1,599.95

Z5 24-200mm
(1641)

$200 Instant Savings $1,999.95

Z6 Body
(1595)

$400 Instant Savings $1,599.95

Z6 24-70mm Lens Kit
(1598)

$400 Instant Savings $2,199.95

Z7 Body
(1591)

$300 Instant Savings $2,499.95

Z7 24-70mm Lens Kit
(1594)

$300 Instant Savings $3,099.95

Z7 II Body
(1653)

$100 Instant Savings $2,899.95

Z7 II 24-70mm Lens Kit
(1656)

$100 Instant Savings $3,499.95

** New** FTZ Mount Adapter
(4264)

$50 Instant Savings $199.95
with purchase of any Nikon Z Series Mirrorless Camera

DX AF-S 18-140VR
(2213)

$100 Instant Savings $399.95/purchased with any Nikon D-SLR

Z 20mm f/1.8 S
(20093)

$100 Instant Savings $949.95

Z 24mm f1.8 S
(20080)

$100 Instant Savings $899.95

Z 28mm f2.8
(20101)

$50 Instant Savings $249.95

Z 35mm f/1.8 S
(20081)

$150 Instant Savings $699.95

Z 40mm f/2
(20102)

$50 Instant Savings $249.95

Z 50mm f/1.8 S
(20083)

$100 Instant Savings $499.95

Z 85mm f/1.8 S
(20090)

$100 Instant Savings $699.95

Z 50mm f/1.2 S
(20095)

$200 Instant Savings $1,899.95

Z 14-30mm f/4 S
(20070)

$200 Instant Savings $1,099.95

Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR
(20104)

$200 Instant Savings $399.95
with purchase of Nikon Z50 or Zfc Mirrorless Camera Bodies

Z 24-70mm f/4 S
(20072)

$400 Instant Savings $599.95
with purchase of Nikon Z 5, Z9 Mirrorless Camera Body

Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 S
(20096)

$100 Instant Savings $299.95
with purchase of Nikon Z5, Z6, Z6 II, Z7, Z7 II, Z9 Mirrorless Camera Bodies

Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 S
(20092)

$200 Instant Savings $699.95
with purchase of Nikon Z5, Z6, Z6 II, Z7, Z7 II, Z9 Mirrorless Camera Bodies

Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 S
(20092)

$100 Instant Savings $799.95

Z 28-75mm f/2.8
(20107)

$300 Instant Savings $899.95

Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S
(20097)

$200 Instant Savings $2,199.95

Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S
(20089)

$300 Instant Savings $1,999.95

Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S
(20091)

$300 Instant Savings $2,299.95

Z MC 50mm f/2.8
(20103)

$50 Instant Savings $599.95

 

