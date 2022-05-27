The Nikon 50mm F1.2 Z Has a Discount!

How about that Nikon 50mm f1.2 lens, huh? Did you also know that one of Nikon’s best lenses has a discount right now in the form of the 24-70mm! Or why not get the Nikon 40mm f2 that we gave an Editor’s Choice Award to? There are lots of instant savings on Nikon gear happening right now until May 31st! If you’re a Nikon shooter who hasn’t plunged into the Z series, why not? The new hotness is the Nikon Z5 with the 24-200mm kit on sale for $1,999. Of course, you could also just adapt your old Nikon lenses to the camera if you wish. Take a look at these savings after the jump.