Silver Cameras Are Stunning. We Need More of Them!

I’ve always been baffled as to why camera manufacturers don’t make more silver cameras. For years, they were considered the standard until black came in. But that doesn’t mean silver isn’t worth a look. I think camera manufacturers need to return to making more silver cameras. But with that said, it should actually look like silver and not some dark shade of gray. Let’s take a look at some of the most gorgeous silver cameras to come out in recent years.

We hate banner ads too. Download our app for iOS, iPad, and Android and get no banner ads for $24.99/year.

A Preface

There’s bound to be some of you that will say, “Chris, I don’t buy a camera for the looks. I buy it for the image quality.”

But nearly every camera these days has comparable image quality. They’re all using slight variations of the same sensors and they’re all getting the glass from the same brands. You can make a Sony image look like it came from a Fujifilm X series camera with ease in post-production. So, the cameras could use some sprucing up, polish, and sparkle to make them stand out.

Most of them look pretty boring. I don’t want to be seen with the same camera Uncle Bob brought to a wedding.

Leica M11

The Leica M11 in silver is one of the pinnacles of modern silver cameras. Leica not only made it a gorgeous shade of silver, but they also made this version in brass. That’s a double fantastic offering. Rangefinders in and of themselves are gorgeous cameras. What’s more, our staff tends to be smitten with Leica cameras. For years, I used to hog them for reviews because most journalists don’t understand them. But our Reviews Team (made up of all women and POCs) finally has folks who do. When discussing Leica, we’ll casually throw these words around in our chats:

Lust

Love

Cute

Gorgeous

Stunning

Beauty

Tactile

Feel

Heft

Sexy as hell

It’s undeniable that Leica knows how to make a camera. Anyone that’s sat there and scoffed at them hasn’t experienced one. And by all means, I wouldn’t trust the opinion of a steak from a vegan.

Nikon ZFc

The Nikon ZFc is like a watch: it looks gorgeous in photos, but it’s an acquired taste in-person. Still, with the right lenses, it can look absolutely stunning. I still believe Nikon should’ve made a full-frame version and had it look like the Nikon F. But we’ll see what comes.

Fujifilm X100V

I mean, come on. We can’t talk about silver cameras and not mention the X100V. Do you remember how hyped people were for the Fujifilm X100 when it came out? That shade of silver, the retro ergonomics, and the beautiful looks hit all the right marks. Over the years, it’s become a very in-demand product. They now go for more second-hand than they do first-hand. Fujifilm nailed the overall look on this in so many ways.

The silver on this camera reminds us of classic cameras like the Yashica GSN Electro 35.

Panasonic LX100 Mk II

Panasonic’s rangefinder-style cameras are gorgeous. I don’t think anyone can deny that. That’s why, if they release a rangefinder-style L-mount camera, I hope I can add it to this list of silver cameras. The Panasonic LX100 II is no exception. It’s captivating to look at and the shades of silver are just right. They almost have a silver-white look that reminds me of European armor from the Middle Ages.

Olympus Pen F

I mean, why would you buy the Olympus Pen F and not get it in silver? That would just be nonsense to me. You’d buy a gorgeous camera like this to flex it if you can. Olympus, along with both Fujifilm and Leica, have always nailed their ergonomics and gorgeous appearances. This camera is no exception. I’m still patiently holding out for a successor of some sort. And I hope OMDS doesn’t screw it up.

Sony a7C

I tend to give Sony a lot of grief, but the Sony a7c is one of the first cameras they’ve made that I almost bought on impulse. When I reviewed it, I specifically asked for it in silver. Sony did a good job with this one, although I would’ve also really liked brown leather accents added to it.