A Weird One. Langly Premium Leather Strap Review

This has to be the most divisive camera strap I’ve ever used. For that reason, it deserves praise and scrutiny. The Langly Premium Leather Strap hugs your torso while giving you comfort. But at the same time, it can get in the way of taking pictures. For what it’s worth, it’s also one of the most different camera straps I’ve ever used. But unlike its paracord sibling, the execution isn’t that great.

Too Long; Didn’t Read

Skip this strap. It does some cool things, but in real-life use, it doesn’t make sense. You’ll be angry otherwise.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Soft feeling

A lot of padding for extra comfort

The buckle didn’t fail

Cons

Not adjustable

While it didn’t fail, the buckle gave me anxiety

Doesn’t wrap around my wrist easily

I can’t figure out who they were making this one for.

Textured interior makes maneuvering the camera up to your eye very slow.

Innovations

The Langly Premium Leather Strap is the only leather camera strap I’ve used with buckles that release easily like this. Other camera strap systems have other ways of doing it. But using mammoth buckles isn’t a method I’ve seen before.

Gear Used

We tested the Langly Premium Leather Strap with the:

Sony a7 original

Yashica 45mm f1.7 hacked

Tech Specs

These specs are taken from the Langly listing

Made from premium leather that feels better with age.

that feels better with age. Padded suede lining for additional comfort.

for additional comfort. Eyelet support to fit any SLR, DSLR, rangefinder, or binoculars.

Quick release plastic buckles for added versatility.

plastic buckles for added versatility. Can handle the heaviest camera/lens combinations.

Ergonomics

We received the Langly Premium Leather Strap in the tan color. For what it’s worth, it’s not bad looking. But we’ve seen much prettier products from Langly. Here’s a look at the strap in full. Now let’s break it down.

Here’s the exterior of the main camera pad. You can see the textured interior as well as the smoother exterior.

The outside has Langly’s logo on it, though it’s very subtle.

To connect it to your camera, it will use this buckle system. The buckles connect via loop threads.

Build Quality

The Langly Premium Leather Strap is built amazingly well. I took it with me on a walk for a few miles around Queens, NY and never once did the buckle system come loose. I was very impressed. Granted, I had anxiety about this. But this is the same buckle system that held the Nikon z9 and lenses for two weeks. And if it could do that, then it can surely handle a little Sony camera.

This is a bit of an odd strap. The buckle system is so large it doesn’t let you wrap the strap around your wrist easily. This has always been one of the reasons why I go for long-neck straps more than anything else. You can often go from slinging the camera around your neck one second to wrapping it around your wrist the next. But in this case, it wraps around your wrist like an octopus that had an appendage reattached using an old K’NEX framework.

Despite doing this, it sits very comfortably across the shoulder thanks to the padding. For sure, this is one of the most comfortable leather straps to wear across your chest. But it doesn’t have much versatility.

Ease of Use

Setting up the Langly Premium Leather Strap is straightforward. It uses a string and loop system that basically just needs to be threaded together. This lets it connect to nearly any camera ever made. Then you attach the buckles to the strap itself, and you’re good to go.

I’ve already spoken about how annoying it is to wrap around your wrist and configure it as a wrist strap. But just to clarify that statement, it’s significantly more sloppy when you’re wearing a thick jacket in the cold. If you’re wearing a thin shirt or something not covering your forearms, there’s a bit of a better connection. Still, there are far better options out there.

Using the strap in the field is also a pretty annoying situation. Let’s say you’re walking along and you’ve got the Langly Premium Leather Strap and a camera slung around you. Then you see a moment you want to quickly capture. You try to bring the camera up to your eye to shoot. However, the interior padding of the Langly Premium Leather Strap slows down the process because of its texture. The camera, your pull, the textured surface of the strap and your clothing all work against each another. Years ago, there was a company called 4VDesign that solved this problem by making their padding slick.

Conclusions

Likes

Comfortable

Dislikes

Not very practical

The Langly Premium Leather Strap is a product with a very comfortable padding system. What’s more, it’s bound to be able to comfortably hold any camera system you throw at it. But there’s a lot holding this one back. The textured padding system surely needs work. It prevents you from accessing and using the camera quickly. Also, unlike a lot of Langly’s other products, it’s not so easy on the eyes.

The Langly Premium Leather Strap receives two out of five stars. I’d skip this one if I were you.