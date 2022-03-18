The Phoblographer is Expanding its Art Team, Come Work for Us!

Hey folks,

Did you know that we’re hiring folks to expand our Arts team? The Phoblographer had a bunch of significant changes last year. For example, we made an excellent app! And we’re looking ahead to the future to continue our evolution. With that said, we’re continuing our progressive approach to the photo world. Women, for example, make up half our staff. We’re POC-led. Lots of our team are internationally based, and we’re still growing. To that end, Women, POCs, the LGBTQ+ community, and anyone else is very encouraged to apply. You’ll find on our media kit that Gen Z and Millennials make up most of our readership. Want a steady gig? Take a look. Want an internship? Take a look!

Editor’s Note: If you’d like to apply for a college internship, please let us know! We’ll figure out a way to work with you. Just fill out any of the applications and make a note that you’re looking for college credit. You’ll still be paid, of course.

Photography Science Editor (Hiring Outside the US)

The Phoblographer requires a brand new position: the Science Editor. This person will work closely with the rest of the tech team to expand the site’s coverage. You will be crucial to helping steer the site into a brand new space.

This person will be responsible for working on popular tech and science-based articles in the photo world. Some of it revolves around AI, lighting, lenses, camera sensors, etc. Brainy pieces like what you’ll make are often a whole lot of fun to produce!

Requirements

– Must be proficient with WordPress. This is absolutely mandatory. Other apps that we use are Trello, Gmail for work, and Grammarly. It’s a big plus if you’ve worked with the Gutenberg editor.

– Strong command of the English language; the American dialect and spelling are mandatory. Being able to create enticing leads and headlines will really convince us.

– Previous Imaging tech writing experience. Ideally, we’d like to see articles that you’ve written.

– The Phoblographer champions its ethics and has since day one. We refuse to work with Unsplash and believe that creators should be compensated ethically. And we’re also looking for someone with high moral standards.

– Must have industry technical knowledge. We’re talking about more than just apertures and shutter speeds. Demonstrate what you know about sensors, processors, etc. There’s going to be research and interviewing involved with this job.

– Negotiable one or two articles a week. Longer articles are at least 1200 words. You’ll have to do interviews and format them into cohesive pieces. Otherwise, you can also just write from your own knowledge; but you’ll have to demonstrate this to us. This is a freelance job. No one on staff (except me) needs to work more than 8 to 12 hours a week. Mental health is vital to us. If you’re working longer than that, then you’re doing something very wrong. We’ve had people waste a lot of time before unnecessarily, and we’re not looking for that. The site treats its workers very well, and we expect the same in return.

– Must be able to meet deadlines and have open communication. We’re usually pretty okay with lateness as long as there’s open communication and it doesn’t become a habit. We’re incredibly flexible.

– Must work well with a team and be able to take the guidance (sometimes constructive criticism) well

– You’ll have a trial period of three months.

– Monetary payments are made through PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, Western Union, or check. Everyone is paid on average, no more than 24 hours after submitting an invoice. The Phoblographer is well known for fair and honest compensation amongst the photography blogging world.

– Because of how we work, being located in the following areas is a significant advantage: Mexico, Latin America, Africa, Manila (or the Philippines in general), India, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. We encourage women, people of color (POCS), Gen Z, Millenials, and the LGBTQ+ community to not be afraid of applying.

– We have a very strict non-compete policy.

How to Apply

Skip the resume and send an impressive cover letter to chrisgampat@thephoblographer.com, citing all the best stuff you’ve done, along with three writing samples demonstrating that you can do the type of work we’re looking for. Links to your website, portfolio, and writing samples should be included.

Be sure to make the subject line say your name and the position you’re going for. For example, Chris Gampat: Science Editor.

After your application is received, it will be reviewed by me. Good luck to all applicants!

Tech Specialized Opinion Writer (Hiring Outside the US)

The Phoblographer approaches news a whole lot different than other publications. You can read more or less the same story everywhere else. But not here. And we’re looking for an intelligent perspective.

Requirements

– Must be proficient with WordPress. This is absolutely mandatory. Other apps that we use are Trello, Gmail for work, and Grammarly. It’s a big plus if you’ve worked with the Gutenberg editor.

– Strong command of the English language; the American dialect and spelling is a plus.

– Previous imaging news writing experience or columnist experience.

– Will be able to demonstrate knowledge of copyright laws pertaining to using images, etc.

– Must have industry technical knowledge!

– Negotiable Two opinion pieces a week. Usually, pieces are a minimum of 750 words each. This is a freelance job. No one on staff (except for me) needs to work more than 8 to 12 hours a week. Mental health is very important to us.

– Must be able to meet deadlines

– Must work well with a team and be able to take guidance (sometimes constructive criticism) well

– You’ll have a trial period of three months if you’re not doing this for college credit. Otherwise, you have to prove that you’re doing this for an internship. We’ll pay you, of course. If you’re out of college, we’ll treat this as an ordinary freelance gig.

– Monetary payments are made through PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, Western Union, or check. Everyone is paid on average, no more than 24 hours after submitting an invoice. The Phoblographer is well known for fair and honest compensation amongst the photography blogging world.

– We have a very serious non-compete policy.

– Because of how we work, being located in the following areas is a major advantage: Mexico, Latin America, Africa, Manila (or the Philippines in general), India, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. We encourage women, people of color (POCS), Gen Z, Millenials, and the LGBTQ+ community to not be afraid of applying.

How to Apply

Skip the resume and send an awesome cover letter to chrisgampat@thephoblographer.com citing all the best stuff you’ve done, along with three writing samples demonstrating that you can do the type of work we’re looking for. Links to your website, portfolio, and the writing samples should be included.

Be sure to make the subject line say your name and the position you’re going for. For example: Chris Gampat: News/Culture Writer Position.

After your application is received, it will be reviewed by me. Good luck to all applicants!

Junior Arts Editor (Hiring Outside the US)

We’re looking to interview more photographers for our Photo Culture section. And if you love talking to them, why not hop aboard?

Requirements

– Must be proficient with WordPress. This is absolutely mandatory. Other apps that we use are Trello, Gmail for work, and Grammarly. It’s a big plus if you’ve worked with the Gutenberg editor.

– Strong command of the English language; the American dialect and spelling is a plus.

– Previous photographer interviewing experience

– Will be able to demonstrate knowledge of copyright laws as they pertain to using images, etc. If you don’t know these, then we’ll teach you.

– Must have artistic photography knowledge.

– Negotiable Two interviews a week. This is a freelance job. No one on staff (except for me) needs to work more than 8 to 12 hours a week. Mental health is very important to us. Sometimes this means you’ll work on multiple pieces at once. We also don’t just throw you out there and make you work. We’ll help!

– Must be able to meet deadlines

– Must work well with a team and be able to take guidance (sometimes constructive criticism) well

– You’ll have a trial period of three months if you’re not doing this for college credit. Otherwise, you have to prove that you’re doing this for an internship. We’ll pay you, of course. If you’re out of college, we’ll treat this as an ordinary freelance gig.

– Monetary payments are made through PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, Western Union, or check. Everyone is paid on average, no more than 24 hours after submitting an invoice. The Phoblographer is well known for fair and honest compensation amongst the photography blogging world.

– We have a very serious non-compete policy.

– Because of how we work, being located in the following areas is a major advantage: Mexico, Latin America, Africa, Manila (or the Philippines in general), India, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. We encourage women, people of color (POCS), Gen Z, Millenials, and the LGBTQ+ community to not be afraid of applying.

How to Apply

Skip the resume and send an awesome cover letter to chrisgampat@thephoblographer.com citing all the best stuff you’ve done, along with three writing samples demonstrating that you can do the type of work we’re looking for. Links to your website, portfolio, and writing samples should be included.

Be sure to make the subject line say your name and the position you’re going for. For example: Chris Gampat: News/Culture Writer Position.

After your application is received, it will be reviewed by me. Good luck to all applicants!

Declassified Researcher (Hiring Outside the US)

original

This researcher will take over for me on the DeClassified series. Arguably, this is probably one of the most fun jobs on the site. I used to spend lots of time on Friday digging into the CIA’s Declassified archives about photography. Then I’d find a way to create a coherent story. I used to enjoy it. But my role is moving more into actually being a true Editor in Chief and Publisher of the site. So you’ll be taking the reins from me.

Requirements

– Must be proficient with WordPress. This is absolutely mandatory. Other apps that we use are Trello, Gmail for work, and Grammarly. This specific position will also be working with another platform that we use.

– Strong command of the English language; the American dialect and spelling is a plus.

– Previous imaging news writing experience or columnist experience.

– Will be able to demonstrate knowledge of copyright laws as they pertain to using images, etc.

– Must have industry technical knowledge; artistic photography knowledge is a nice plus!

– Negotiable One article a week. Usually, pieces are a minimum of 750 words each. This is a freelance job. No one on staff (except for me) needs to work more than 8 to 12 hours a week. Mental health is very important to us.

– Must be able to meet deadlines

– Must work well with a team and be able to take guidance (sometimes constructive criticism) well

– You’ll have a trial period.

– Monetary payments are made through PayPal, Zelle, Venmo, Western Union, or check. Everyone is paid on average, no more than 24 hours after submitting an invoice. The Phoblographer is well known for fair and honest compensation amongst the photography blogging world.

– We have a very serious non-compete policy.

– Because of how we work, being located in the following areas is a major advantage: Mexico, Latin America, Africa, Manila (or the Philippines in general), India, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. We encourage women, people of color (POCS), Gen Z, Millenials, and the LGBTQ+ community to not be afraid of applying.

How to Apply

Skip the resume and send an awesome cover letter to chrisgampat@thephoblographer.com citing all the best stuff you’ve done, along with three writing samples demonstrating that you can do the type of work we’re looking for. Links to your website, portfolio, and writing samples should be included.

Be sure to make the subject line say your name and the position you’re going for. For example Chris Gampat: News/Culture Writer Position.

After your application is received, it will be reviewed by me. Good luck to all applicants!