3 Leica Lenses with Bokeh You’ll Love and Possibly Afford!

Bokeh has to be one of the biggest reasons why folks might buy a lens. Leica has always been known to have special bokeh. Portrait photographers, pay attention. We think that these lenses are ones that you’ll truly love. Better yet, we’re not aiming for the most expensive ones either. Here are some of the Leica lenses with bokeh you’ll love that won’t necessarily break the bank.

Pro Tips on Using Leica Lenses with Bokeh That’s Wonderful!

These lenses can be tough to use. So here are some tips on how to huse Leica lenses with bokeh that will make people drool:

Make no mistake, these lenses will be tough to use. They’re manual focus, so you should have a well adjusted diopter and viewfinder. Further, it might make more sense to use Live View or the Leica Visioflex.

To get the best bokeh, focus closely and keep the lens wide open.

Leica lenses with bokeh like the ones we’re recommending are bound to astound you and your subjects. Try using them with film like Kodak Portra 400 or Ektachrome. Otherwise, CineStill 800T is a very popular emulsion for its unique look.

Some folks really only go for Leica Apochromatic lenses because they have a special render that gives more pop to the photo. But these lenses also do just fine.

For more lenses, you should check out our comprehensive guide to Leica M mount lenses.

Leica 90mm f4 Elmar Macro

Pros

Compact and lightweight

Compatible with macro adapter

Easy to lock in focus

Focuses close enough for headshots, making it a great portrait option

Great color

Sharp centers

Beautiful, controllable flare

Cons

Reproduction ratio is only 1:6.7; a macro adapter is needed for 1:2

Collapsible design and push pull focus means a little more to learn

Softer edges

No weather sealing

Expensive

But How’s the Bokeh?

In our review, we state:

“The 90mm focal length and closer focusing capabilities make up for the fact that this lens is just an f4. The backgrounds are still pleasingly soft, with a gradual fade. Sure, the backgrounds are even softer with the Leica Summicron 90 f2. But, they still have a great quality to them.”

Leica 50mm f1.4 Summilux-M

Pros

Compact and versatile

Well-built

Beautiful tones

Sharp

Plenty of bokeh

Great in low light

Cons

It doesn’t have as much pop as the Summicron-APO

Not fully weather-sealed

But How’s the Bokeh?

In our review, we state:

““Smokey bokeh” is a term that I’ve heard used to describe bokeh created by this lens. I’d say that’s entirely accurate when creating black and white images. This lens provides velvety smooth bokeh that separates the subject and melts into the background. The Bokeh isn’t perfectly round, and it can create impactful portraits.”

Leica 75mm f2 Summicron-M

Pros

Versatile

Very sharp from edge to edge when wide open

Beautiful bokeh

Very compact

Quick to focus

Beautiful image quality

Highlight fringing is non-existent

Cons

It can look too modern or clinical in comparison to its predecessors.

It’s heftier than many of the Leica M-mount lenses. For anyone looking to add this lens to a body from a different manufacturer, it’s much smaller than other lenses available.

It takes time to become accustomed to the 75mm frame lines.

But How’s the Bokeh?

In our review, we state:

“At f2, the Leica 75mm f2 APO Summicron-M ASPH lens is not the widest lens at this focal length in Leica’s lineup. However, we found that it produced similar quality bokeh to what we have come to know from Leica M-mount lenses. When shooting portraits wide open, the background becomes as smooth as a watercolor painting. We found desirable results with enough separation of the subject from its background, even when stopping down.”

