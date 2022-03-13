4 Cameras I’m Lusting After Right Now! Goodbye Fujifilm?

As a long-time Fujifilm shooter, I’m guilty of waxing lyrical about the brand and the cameras it makes. Although unfounded, we at The Phoblographer are often accused of having Fujifilm bias. (Maybe it’s because Chris, Hilary, Brittany, and myself use Fujifilm cameras.) But that doesn’t mean we don’t lust after other manufacturers too. Chris is in an open relationship with Fujifilm and Leica. Hilary enjoys Nikon, while Brittany will use Canon and Leica too. As for me, well, you’re about to find out.

View this article with minimal banner ads in our app for iOS, iPad, and Android. Get no banner ads for $24.99/year.

This article contains affiliate links. If you use a link to purchase a camera, The Phoblographer gets a small slice of the pie. It helps us keep the lights on (and fund Chris’s Nutella habit). As always, we appreciate your support.

I’m not much of a gear head. If my camera does what I need it to, I seldom consider other options on the market. However, I happen to work for a site that’s led the way for gear reviews for the past 12 years. Naturally, seeing new–and old–gear is unavoidable, and certain systems make me consider switching brands. While it’s unlikely I’ll ever make the switch, below are four cameras I’d use if I wasn’t shooting Fujifilm.

1. Dream Cameras: Leica M11

While die-hard Leica fans will likely point me to older cameras, it was the Leica M11 that finally made me understand the brand. For years I’d taken the “poor man’s Leica” jabs given to me for using Fujifilm. I ignored it because I felt people were paying more for the ethos, rather than the tech. But when I read the review of the Leica M11 and did some personal research, I was blown away by the innovation of this camera. The build of the camera is delicious, the color reproduction is drool-worthy, and the sharpness is out of this world. It’s also three cameras in one, allowing photographers to shoot at 60MP, 36MP, and 18MP. I wouldn’t mind trying that! Read our Leica M11 review.

2. Dream Cameras: Nikon ZFc

While Nikon put itself back on the map with the flagship Z9, it’s not a camera I would shoot with. It’s too big and not really for someone who shoots my style. The Nikon ZFc, however, well that’s a different story. I always wanted to own the Nikon DF. I couldn’t afford it when it first came out, and by the time I could, I’d already made the switch to Fujifilm. The Nikon ZFc blends mirrorless and a classic build. It’s not the best camera, but I like the image quality. It would certainly be in my hand if Fujifilm didn’t exist. Read our Nikon ZFc review.

3. Dream Cameras: OM-System OM1

I’ve never shot micro four-thirds. I’m not a wildlife photographer, and in the past, I was (wrongly) a sensor-size snob. But when the OM System OM1 came out, and the mass excitement came with it, the camera piqued my interest. After speaking with Chris on Inside the Photographer’s Mind, my interest went into overload. His passion for testing the camera confirmed to me that OM systems had created something special. I’ve not used the camera, but I’m sure I will have plenty of fun when I do. Read our OM System OM1 review.

4. Ricoh GR III

I’ve long been curious about the Ricoh GR III. It’s an extremely popular camera in the street photography community, and is the camera of choice for the site’s Copy Editor, Mark. It makes sense, as it’s small enough to carry in your pocket and offers image quality that rivals systems with a larger sensor. It also feels good in the hand. Regardless of the specs of any camera, what’s most important is that you enjoy using it. My only gripe is it lacks a viewfinder, but that’s a personal bugbear. If I were to spend the rest of my days shooting street and candid photography, this is likely the camera that replaces my Fujifilm XT2. Read our Ricoh GR III review.

Tell us About You

What camera system do you use? And if you had to replace it, what would be your brand of choice? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for reading.