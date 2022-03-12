Lots of Sales on the Best Lenses from Samyang and Rokinon

There are lots of offerings from Samyang and Rokinon on sale right now. Just so you folks know, both companies make the same products. They just have different brand names to track sales. One of our favorites is the Samyang 85mm f1.4 for Canon RF that we reviewed a while back. Then there are smaller lenses like the Samyang 75mm f1.8 lens. And yet still, there are super affordable lenses like their 35mm f2.8 prime. Take a look at what’s on sale. There are bound to be affordable lenses that you’ll love. And also be sure to check out our reviews of those lenses and much more. You’ll find we’ve looked at a bunch of them and did full, thorough reviews.

