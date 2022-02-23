The New Canon Super Telephoto Lenses Are Truly Super Exciting!

It’s been a really, really long time since we’ve seen super-telephoto lenses hit the market. But that’s exactly what we’re getting today from Canon. They announced their new 800mm and 1200mm lenses. Unfortunately, we’re not getting something as epic as the old Canon 1200mm f5.6 L for the EF series. Instead, we’re getting a 1200mm f8 and an 800mm f5.6. Both of these lenses are going to make your wallet cry. But if anything, the new Canon super telephoto lenses should put the rest of the industry on watch.

Canon RF 800mm f5.6 L IS USM Tech Specs

f5.6-f64

8.53ft close focusing distance

Can use teleconverters

Autofocus with both teleconverters

26 elements in 18 groups

52mm filter thread

2 Fluorite elements, 1 Super UD, 1 UD

Super Spectra coating, fluorine coating, ASC

9 aperture blades

4 stops of optical image stabilization

6.9 lbs

Weather sealing

$16,999.00

Canon RF 1200mm f8 L IS USM Tech Specs

f8-f64

14.1 ft minumum focusing

Can use teleconverters

Autofocus with both teleconverters

26 elements in 18 groups

52mm filter thread

2 Fluorite elements, 1 Super UD, 1 UD

Super Spectra coating, fluorine coating, ASC

9 aperture blades

4 stops of optical image stabilization

7.4 lbs

Weather sealing

$19,999.00

Should Sony Be Worried About the New Canon Super Telephoto Lenses?

When we look at the entire rest of the photo industry, it seems like the only brand that would truly have to worry about this is Sony. Sony doesn’t have telephoto lenses that are this long. And no other camera brand has autofocus that can fully compete. Sure, the likes of Nikon and Leica have fast autofocus in the full-frame camera world. But they don’t have the autofocus efficiency spread to all their cameras the way Canon and Sony do.

Sony has the Sony a1, Sony a7 IV, and the Sony a7s III that take the fullest advantage of their best autofocus capabilities.

Canon has the Canon EOS R3, Canon EOS R5, and the Canon EOS R6. More importantly, Canon’s autofocus offers a lot more while making it simple. For example, we’d totally see wildlife and sports photographers using these lenses. Canon’s animal autofocus system bundles animals and birds into one setting, while Sony’s doesn’t. And when it comes to sports, Canon’s autofocus can surely keep up with Sony’s.

But then you add onto this the new Canon Super Telephoto lenses and you start to see how Canon is trying to round out their RF camera system. Canon is focusing more on the professional photographer while Sony focuses on both pros and enthusiasts. Sony also has far superior third-party support.

We all have to admit, Sony has done a great job in taking steps forward to command more market share. But Canon isn’t letting up at all. Their cameras and lenses together are incredibly capable. And it’s easy for photographers to take great photos with both camera systems for sure.

But do I think Sony should be scared? Quite honestly, yes. I feel that both companies should be scared of each other in many ways. This is also great because it creates healthy competition in the market that makes one brand try to outdo the other. These Canon Super Telephoto lenses enter a space that Sony hasn’t begun to enter yet. Usually, when we see some sort of Canon entry into a lens category, Sony follows behind after a few years. It took them a while to bring out a 50mm f1.2. And still, Sony hasn’t made a 28-70mm f2 constant aperture zoom lens. The big problem for Canon though is that they’re not the #1 seller for full-frame mirrorless. Sony has that title and has had it for years. Canon has to do a lot to try to combat that.

Overall, I think we have to all admit that Canon is the more innovative lens maker. Sony focuses on clinical perfection the same way that everyone else does. But Canon adds character with stuff like their 100mm macro lens that boasts chromatic aberration control. On staff, a lot of us don’t want to spend a lot of time editing a photo to make it look great, and Canon can help us out a whole lot more in that case.

One could say that Sony’s cameras are more innovative, but even then I wouldn’t be so sure. Canon EOS R3 with the eye-controlled autofocus is something that Sony doesn’t have. And as yet, Sony doesn’t have vehicle tracking in the Sony a1.