This is the Last Week for These Olympus Deals!

Not a lot of time left now! There are lots of great discounts right now on Olympus gear! Get discounts on Olympus lenses and cameras including cool stuff like the Pen-F! But there are also discounts on their higher-end cameras and lenses. Lucky for you, you’re in the right spot to see them all. We’ve got a more finite list after the jump!

These deals end on February 27th 2022

Product DescriptionItem NumbersUS Retail 
PEN-F BodyV204060BU000, V204060SU000$999.99 
PEN E-PL10 BodyV205100BU000, V205100NU000, V205100WU000$599.99 
PEN E-PL10 with 14-42mm Lens KitV205101BU010, V205101NU010, V205101WU010$699.99 
OM-D E-M1X BodyV207080BU000$2,999.99 
OM-D E-M1 Mark III BodyV207100BU000$1,799.99 
OM-D E-M1 Mark III with 12-40mm F2.8 PRO Lens KitV207101BU000$2,499.99 
OM-D E-M1 Mark III with 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO Lens KitV207102BU000$2,899.99 
OM-D E-M1 Mark II BodyV207060BU000, V207060SU000$1,699.99 
OM-D E-M1 Mark II & 12-200mm V207062BU000$1,999.99 
OM-D E-M5 Mark III BodyV207090BU000, V207090SU000$1,199.99 
OM-D E-M5 Mark III & 14-150mm IIV207091BU000, V207091SU000$1,799.99 
OM-D E-M5 Mark III & 12-45mm F4.0 KitV207092BU000, V207092SU000$1,849.99 
OM-D E-M5 Mark II BodyV207040BU000, V207040SU000$899.99 
OM-D E-M5 Mark II & 14-150mm IIV207040BU040, V207040SU010$999.99 
OM-D E-M10 Mark IV bodyV207130BU000, V207130SU000$699.99 
OM-D E-M10 Mark IV & 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ KitV207132BU000, V207132BU000$799.99 
OM-D E-M10 Mark III S & 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 II R kitV207111BU000, V207111SU000$599.99 
OM-D E-M10 Mark III BodyV207070BU000, V207070SU000$649.99 
OM-D E-M10 Mark III BLK OLK CS & SDV207072BU010, V207072SU010$799.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm F4.0-5.6261503$699.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm f3.5-6.3V316030BU000$899.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZV314070BU000, V314070SU000$299.99 
M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 II RV314050BU000, V314050SU000$299.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-150mm F4.0-5.6 IIV316020BU000$599.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0-5.6 RV315030BU000, V315030SU000$199.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 75-300mm F4.8-6.7 IIV315040BU000$549.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 ISV315070BU000$1,499.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm F2.0V311020BU001, V311020SU000$799.99 
M.Zuiko Digital 17mm F1.8V311050BU000, V311050SU000$499.99 
M.Zuiko Digital 25mm F1.8V311060BU000, V311060SU000$399.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 30mm F3.5 MacroV312040BU000$299.99 
M.Zuiko Digital 45mm F1.8V311030BU000, V311030SU000$399.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 60mm F2.8 MacroV312010BU000$499.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 75mm F1.8V311040BU000, V311040SU000$899.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 7-14mm F2.8 PROV313020BU000$1,399.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 8mm F1.8 Fisheye PROV312030BU000$999.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PROV314060BU000$999.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4.0 PROV314090BU000$649.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PROV314080BU000$1,299.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 17mm F1.2 PROV311100BU000$1,299.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm F1.2 PROV311080BU000$1,299.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PROV315050BU000$1,499.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 45mm F1.2 PROV311090BU000$1,299.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PROV311070BU000$2,899.99 
M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PROV315060BU000$7,499.99 

