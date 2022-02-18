The Nikon 24-200mm Lens Got This Shot. And It’s Discounted

Set your Nikon Z camera to animal face detection and you too can get a shot like this one from our review! Know a student or a friend that wants to get into photography? Maybe consider these! The Nikon camera system is truly starting to shape up with their Z-series cameras. And it’s good to know that they’re also getting a lot of instant savings available for you to buy into. If you’re already a Nikon shooter, then you can also find a way to upgrade to a mirrorless camera with these. We asked Nikon to share some of their latest savings with us, and here’s what we’ve got!
These deals expire on February 27th 2022.
- $100 Instant saving: D7500 18-140 kit and D7500 2 lens kit
- $150 Instant saving: Z50 two lens kit
- $100 Instant saving: Z5 body, 24-50 lens kit, 24-200 lens kit
- $400 Instant saving: Z 6 and Z6 24-70mm lens kit
- $300 Instant saving: Z 7 and 24-70 lens kit
- $50 Instant saving: FTZ and new FTZ with purchase of any Z cameras
- $400 Instant saving: 24-70 f/4 with Z 5 or Z 9 purchase
- $100 Instant saving: of either 24-50 or 24-200 with purchase of Nikon Z5, Z6, Z6 II, Z7, Z7 II, Z9 Mirrorless Camera Bodies
- $200 Instant saving: ($999.95) the new 28-75mm with the purchase of any new Z camera.
