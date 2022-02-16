3 Bags for Your Mirrorless Camera You’ll Love

The problem with lots of cameras bags these days is that they indeed look like camera bags. Photographers want a bag that gives them quick access, protection, comfort, and the room their gear needs. Luckily, we’ve been reviewing camera bags for over 12 years now. And today, we’re bringing you some of the best bags for your mirrorless camera. Think you’ve got the best bag? Well, wait until you see our third recommendation.

Pro Tips on Choosing Bags for Your Mirrorless Camera

Here are some tips from our team on choosing the best bags for your mirrorless camera:

Take stock of the kit you carry often. How many lenses do you bring with you? Do you also bring a flash and a laptop? You’ll need to consider all this.

The best bag for your mirrorless camera might one you already have. But there are better ways to protect your camera, like with TENBA’s BYOB inserts.

TENBA DNA 9

Tech Specs

$129.95

1.45lbs

11W x 8H x 5.5D in.

10.25 inches inside

4 inches deep

7.5 inches high

It can hold a 10-inch tablet

Why It’s Great: The TENBA DNA 9 is for those times when you don’t want to carry something big and heavy. Sometimes all you really need is a small bag that can hold one or two small lenses. If you’re a minimalist, you’ll love this.

In our review, we state:

“The Tenba DNA 9 bag is great for those of us with a small camera and lens kits. Leica M, film cameras, and APS-C digital cameras will live very well in this bag. The shoulder pad has ample comfort. Best of all, you won’t overpack the bag.”

TENBA DNA 16

Tech Specs

Comes in blue

$189.95

2.7 lbs

15.75 inches wide. Inside is one inch smaller.

12 inches tall

5.5 inches deep

Why It’s Great: The DNA 16 Slim builds on the previous Tenba bags with better materials and extra comfort. If you need to stuff your camera bag like you would a backpack, this is one of the best bags for your mirrorless camera.

In our review, we state:

“The Tenba DNA 16 Slim messenger bag takes what Tenba used to do, adds a bit more style, and refines its usability. This messenger didn’t ever feel uncomfortable when packed with gear. It’s weather-resistant too! And it will carry most of the gear you need to get the job done. We can’t recommend it enough.”

TENBA BYOB Insert

Tech Specs

BYOB 9 Camera BYOB 10 Camera BYOB 10 DSLR Backpack Insert Weight 0.55lb / 0.25kg 0.8lb / 0.36kg 0.85lb / 0.39kg Outer dim. (in) 9W x 6.5H x 4D in. 10.5W x 8H x 4.5D in. 9W x 12H x 5D in. Inner dim. (in) 8.5W x 6H x 3.5D in. 10W x 7.5H x 4D in. 8.5W x 11.5H x 4.5D in. Capacity Mirrorless or compact DSLR camera with 2-3 lenses plus accessories. Mirrorless or DSLR camera with 2-4 lenses (up to attached 24-70mm 2.8) plus accessories. Mirrorless or DSLR camera with 2-4 lenses (up to attached 70-200mm 2.8) plus accessories.

Why It’s Great: The BYOB inserts let you turn any bag into a camera bag. I mean, what’s not to like about that? Got a favorite messenger bag or an old Jansport? Well, the BYOB can help turn it into one of the best bags for your mirrorless camera.

In our review, we state:

“Tenba’s BYOB inserts are durable, lightweight, and water-repellent. They come with sturdy dividers that are attached to the insides of the bags with velcro. Did I say lightweight? Featherweight might be a more appropriate term. These inserts won’t add any noticeable weight to your backpack or bag but will provide protection and easy access.”

