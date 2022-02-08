5 Fun Things You’ll Enjoy Trying with Your New Camera!

Your new camera isn’t just meant for capturing scenes. The reason you get it instead of a phone is to get a lot more out of its capabilities. So we’re rounding up a bunch of things you should try with your brand new camera. Have you considered multiple exposure modes? What about a less crunchy HDR mode? And can your phone do long exposures with as much efficiency? Give some of these a try!

Multiple Exposure Mode

Image by Chris Gampat

The multiple exposure mode on your camera can do so many cool things. It allows for more creative options with your camera than simply capturing things. You’ll add layers. Plus, it can be a fun challenge. At the moment, most cameras have a multiple exposure mode in them except for Sony and Leica cameras. There are various ways of doing them too. There’s Additive, darks priority, lights priority, and average. Plus you figure out how many images you want to work with by experimenting. Some systems even give you an overlay to, so you’ll get an idea of what you’re creating.

Go give it a try!

Using Long Exposures to Capture Movement

Timelapse mode is very fun and so is video. But there’s huge potential with long exposures. Lots of photographers try to go for the fastest exposure possible to freeze the motion in front of them. But why not exaggerate the movement? If you’re photographing a dancer, maybe try a slow shutter speed and second curtain flash. Shooting street photography? Why not stay in one spot and shoot a long exposure of people passing by?

Do something different!

A Custom JPEG Profile

There’s nothing wrong with shooting RAW and JPEG, but sometimes you don’t need to shoot RAW. It’s nice to have those files just in case. But, if all you’re doing are minor edits in Lightroom or Capture one, you might as well set it up in-camera to begin with. Why spend the extra time in front of a computer when you can instead spend it shooting more. When you’re done, just beam the images to your phone.

With systems like Fujifilm’s, you can use customized presets. The folks at Fuji X Weekly have a lot of great ones.

Take Off Exposure Preview/Live View Setting Effect

Cameras come with exposure preview and live view setting effect on by default. Take it off. Believe it or not, it will affect so much of the performance. The darker your scene is, the less light will hit the sensor. It’s like walking outside at night wearing sunglasses or walking into a dark bar with sunglasses. Does it make sense? No. If you take the setting off, your camera will be able to focus faster in low light. We’ve seen this on our review tests.

That doesn’t mean exposure preview isn’t useful. It’s super useful. But what’s often better is just knowing how to look at a scene and estimate the exposure.

Use the In-Camera HDR Mode

This isn’t done enough, but it can be really useful. Your camera has the ability to shoot in an HDR mode of some sort. Some folks say it limits what’s possible in post-production or it isn’t as good as editing later on. But that can also depend on how you expose and meter the scene. What I’ve seen, for example, is that Fujifilm sensors render more in the highlights than Sony sensors, while Sony definitely brings more out of the shadows.