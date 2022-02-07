Here’s Your Gateway Drug into the Canon RF System

The colors out of the Canon EOS R are pretty wonderful. Did you know it’s still on discount? We’ve talked before about how good the Canon EOS R is. And we’re sticking to that statement! If you’re photographing people or landscapes, it a true sleeper camera. Folks are mad at it for the magic touch bar; loads of people would’ve preferred a joystick. But in reality, Canon’s face detection is so good that you don’t need a dedicated joystick. Of course, if you’re photographing other things, then it becomes a bit more complicated. But still, the Canon EOS R is a great camera to get at a discount. The essential Canon deals you want and need are right after the jump. Also, please check out our Canon EOS R review.

