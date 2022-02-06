Excellent Black and White Film Photography That Will Inspire You

Film photography still has its place in the modern world. While the capabilities of digital cameras continue to improve, some people prefer to stick with the basic tools needed to create photographs. We’re big fans of that here at The Phoblographer. And we especially enjoy looking at black and white film photography; it feels like the imagery is in its purest form. If you’re looking for some inspiration to pick up an analog camera, you’ve come to the right place. The photographers below offer work that will make you want to go out and shoot.

Marit Beer’s Black and White Film Photography Is Enthralling

Berlin-based photographer Marit Beer has a wonderful range of black and white film photography. His work is made up of portraiture, but it’s far from the standard headshots. Instead, his portraits portray the diversity of the human form, the depths of the human mind, and the creative possibilities that arise when open minds work together. It’s genuinely inspiring photography, and you can see more of it here.

Manne Wahlström’s Black and White Film Photography Looks at the Male Form

We love portraiture that explores the male form. The genre is mostly populated with images of women; they tend to be more open about expressing themselves. So when the work involves men, it instantly grabs our interest. Manne Wahlström’s black and white film photography is unorthodox and shows what can happen when men let themselves go. It’s a beautiful body of work, and you can check it out here.

Troyce Hoffman’s Black and White Film Photography Looks at the American West

“While Europe has thousands of years worth of ancient cities and temples, America has its great canyons, mountains, forests, and deserts; these are our great wonders,” said Troyce Hoffman in a 2017 interview with The Phoblographer. He’s not wrong. And he has captured the American wonders in such a delightful manner. He uses Kodak Tri-x for his work and combines it with a Holga camera. We were impressed with the results, and you can see more of them here.

Ilme Vysniauskaite’s Work Offers Intimacy

“I feel like I was making pictures before I even picked up the camera and when I did, I stopped making pictures and started to look for situations,” said Ilme Vysniauskaite when she spoke to us in 2017. A deep thinker, she’s not one for working in the shallow end of life. Her work explores humanity and the nuances of intimacy that comes with it. “I tell stories, sometimes quite absurd, some other times quite funny ones, mostly ironic towards myself and my surrounding…” We really like the simplicity of her shots, and surely you will too. Check them out here.

Paulo Monteiro Reveals the Rituals and Soul of Azores

Paulo Monteiro focuses his camera on the communities that still value rituals. “I have developed long-term projects about various subjects, such as popular religiosity, profane festivities, architecture, landscape, nature, or the world of work,” he wrote in an article on The Phoblographer. He added, “This work is part of my project, Profound Azores. The first inhabitants of these islands brought with them ancient religious practices, whose rituals are still practiced in a more or less pure manner.” If you’re looking for some lesser-known approaches to life, then this series of work will give you that. You can check it out here.

Lead image by Manne Wahlström. All images used with permission.

