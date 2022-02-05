The Panasonic S5 and a Bunch of Other Stuff Have Rebates Right Now!

The Panasonic S5 is genuinely one of my favorite full-frame cameras available right now. And luckily, it’s available on rebate again in addition to a slew of other product. There are lots of lenses too! Personally, I tend to steer a bit more towards the L-mount. In fact, I own two Panasonic L-mount lenses because they’re lightweight primes, weather-sealed, and deliver nice image quality. But one of the big reasons to buy Panasonic is to get the image simulation that mimics the look of Kodak Movie Film. I mean, why do all that editing when you can just do it in-camera? It’s not laziness, it’s called taking your life back! You’ll be able to spend more time going out shooting and behind a computer.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo deals posts are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.