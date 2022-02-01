This Durable Lens for Wildlife Photography Has a Discount

If you’re going to photograph birds and wildlife, you need a durable lens! Want a lens with weather-sealing and good autofocus? If there is anything we’re sure of, it’s that this lens is one of the best birding lenses for the Sony FE camera system. The Tamron 150-500mm is experiencing instant savings right now. In our review, we found that it’s a great lens for wildlife. “Want a nice photo of a butterfly?” says Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis. “This is the combo you’ll want.” She’s referring to the Sony a7 series cameras with the Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD. Besides good image quality, it’s fairly lightweight and boasts some incredible weather sealing. It’s available with savings over at Adorama and Amazon. These $100 savings on the Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD end on February 27th 2022.

