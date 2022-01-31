Three Nikon Cameras Have Rebates Right Now. Want One?

Right now, there are some special rebates available. The Nikon z5, Nikon z6, and Nikon z7 are enjoying various savings offerings. As it is, the Nikon z5 is seriously one of our favorite cameras offered by Nikon. It’s their entry-level full-frame camera that offers a whole lot in a worthy camera body. Sure, they’re the previous versions of the cameras, but they’re a nice option for someone on a budget, a student, etc. Plus, they have access to some pretty nice prime lenses. These rebates probably won’t last very long. And if anything, you can always grab one of these cameras and modify them to be an infrared camera or something. Check out the deals at the according links.

You can view this article and much more with minimal banner ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android. And for $24.99/year, you can have a banner ad-free experience.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo deals posts are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.