The Best Lenses for Wildlife Photography for Fujifilm Cameras

I think it’s fair to say that wildlife photography is about patience, experience, and luck. But it won’t happen if you’re not out there to begin with. Though they don’t have animal autofocus detection as of publishing this article, Fujifilm cameras do a great job with photographing wildlife. So we dove into the Reviews Index to find some of the best lenses for wildlife photography if you’re a Fuji shooter. And we think you’ll love these.

Pro Tips on Fuji Shooters Using the Best Lenses for Wildlife Photography

Here are some essential tips for the wildlife photographer wanting the best lenses for wildlife photography:

At the moment of publishing this roundup, Fujifilm doesn’t have animal autofocus detection in their cameras. However, if you’re photographing monkeys, the system can sometimes lock onto their faces and eyes since they’re so similar to humans.

Every one of the best lenses for wildlife photography we’re selecting for this roundup has weather-resistance. This is important for when you’re out in the morning dew or even the snow. But it’s also great to know that it will help your product last longer.

Want those photos that look like old National Geographic Magazine spreads? Go for the Classic Chrome or Provia color render.

Don’t feel bad about raising the ISO. You can make it look like film with the film simulations. And the Fujifilm system shouldn’t be judged for clinical perfection.

We’ve independently tests all of these lenses ourselves. With that said, we can objectively say these are the best lenses for wildlife photography. Phoblographer’s standard policy is that none of our reviews are sponsored. What’s more, we’ve reviewed the most lenses for the X series. You can see our Fujifilm Lens Guide for nearly everything you wish.

Fujifilm 70-300mm f4-5.6 R OIS WR

“The color and contrast from the Fujifilm XF 70-300mm is reminiscent of what we see in real life. It isn’t too magenta or green. This is ideal when capturing product imagery as well as portraiture. When shooting in JPEG, custom color profiles are easy to achieve to fit a plethora of styles. Auto white balance is also more accurate than a lot of other manufacturers.”

Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A2 VC VXD

“Gampat had similar thoughts with the Fujifilm version. Going with third-party glass isn’t going to ruin Fujifilm’s beautiful colors, at least not in this case. The colors were what I expected from this lens, with the exception of occasional colored fringing.”

Fujifilm XF 200mm f2 OIS WR

“…it almost never missed focus. The occasions where it did miss had to do with very low lighting. For the most part, single AF points and a high continuous burst rate were used since the animals weren’t really moving around much.”

Fujifilm 100-400mm f4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR

“If you’re paying the price that this lens commands, you’re going to expect some very high quality. Indeed, the lens delivers. You’ll get the best bokeh from any APS-C lens out there, no visible chromatic aberration, excellent colors thanks in part to the X Trans sensor, and super sharp images.”

