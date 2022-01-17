The Fujifilm XT4 is Fantastic. And It’s Got a Great Rebate

Time is running out! Fujifilm’s holiday savings were extended. They’ve got cameras and a few lenses on rebate right now. Let’s be honest, most of their lenses are already at fantastic prices. But then you get bangers like the 50mm f1 that’s got a nice discount attached right now. What’s more, if you want the XT4, this is really your time to get it. Check after the jump, and you’ll see for yourself.
These Instant Rebates last until January 23rd.
- Fujifilm XT4 in Silver: $200 off
- Fujifilm XT4 in Black: $200 off
- Fujifilm XT3 Silver: $400 off
- Fujifilm XT3 Black: $400 off
- Fujifilm XT3 Silver with 18-55mm: $400 off
- Fujifilm XT3 Black with 18-55mm: $400 off
- Fujifilm XT3 Silver with 16-80mm: $400 off
- Fujifilm XT3 Black with 16-80mm: $400 off
- Fujifilm XT30 Silver: $100 off
- Fujifilm XT30 Black: $100 off
- Fujifilm XT30 Charcoal Silver: $100 off
- Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R: $200 off
- Fujifilm 50mm f1 R WR: $200 off