Photography in France: Get Lost in a World of Romance and Adventure

France, a nation full of romance, is a beautiful spot to make images. From the cityscapes in Paris to the golden sands of Nice, France doesn’t lack picturesque destinations. Photographers visit from all over the world to create their perception of the Western European nation. Once they’ve made their images and edited them in post, they often send them to us to see if they are worth publication on The Phoblographer. Many of them are, and in this piece, we will show you the best photography in France.

Damien Hypolite Created Some of The Best Photography in France

Way back in 2014, Damien Hypolite came up with a cool concept that made his photography in France stand out from the pack. While playing Assassin Creed, he took screenshots of Paris in 1789. He then visited all the locations in real life and photographed the contrast between then and now. It remains one of the most original stories we’ve published and one you’re bound to enjoy. Take a look here.

Roland Kraemer Photography in France is Tranquil

Roland Kraemer is a German photographer with an eye for peaceful scenes. While taking a road trip through France, Kraemer used his Sony a7 III and Sigma 100-400mm f5-6.3 DG OS HSM to photograph the calming seas located on France’s beautiful coastlines. The photographs look like paintings; they’re almost too perfect. But Kraemer did most of the work in-camera, which is remarkable. To learn about his story, check out his full interview here.

Martin Ruffin’s Photography in France Is Full of Double Exposures

Dreamy double exposures are what we’re about here at The Phoblographer. When done properly, they can be some of the most compelling photographs. Martin Ruffin, a film photographer based in the UK, turned to nature in France to create his double exposures. Pretty flowers, glorious landscapes, a Nikon FE, and a ton of film roll make up a day in the life of this photographer. You can see more of his work here.

Mike Kandel: Paris in Monochrome

Returning to The Phoblographer’s vault, allow us to once again take you back to 2014. This time, Mike Kandel is the protagonist, and Paris is the location for this entry. Kandel turned the city of love into a deep monochrome space full of wonder. He told us, “Paris is beautiful no matter how you view it, but through a monochrome lens, its true elegance and character become strikingly apparent. Removing color from a place so rich in fashion, art and culture impress a fresh perspective upon both the tourist and seasoned resident.” We couldn’t agree more. Take a look here.

Paul Boomsma Risks It All

Paul Boomsma, a photographer and adventure junky, turned to France to get his fix. Armed with a Fujifilm X-T3, a Fujifilm 18-55mm f2.8 lens, and a Fujifilm 100-400mm f4.5-5.6 lens, Boomsa set out to create images of wildlife and the beautiful French habitat it exists within. Often solo traveling and camping in remote locations, Boomsma takes big risks to create his work. The reward for his investment is access to subjects and environments most other photographers don’t have. And he handles the task of making something of worth extremely well, evidenced through his top-level photography. Take a look here.

Show Us Your Vision of France

France will long continue to be the place where most photographers want to visit. It’s rich in history, and beyond the architecture, there’s always a story to tell. If you have a solid take on French culture and the country itself, send it in using the form below. Also, let us know what you think of the images in this article. We’d love to read your thoughts in the comments. Thanks for reading.

Lead photo by Martin Ruffin. All images used with permission.

