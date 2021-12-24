These Great Fuji Discounts Expire on the 26th! Act Soon!

This is probably your last chance to get the Fujifilm GFX 50R at a great price! Fujifilm has a slew of good holiday savings and discounts on a few lenses, but mostly on camera bodies. Let’s be honest; most of their lenses are already at fantastic prices. But then you get bangers like the 50mm f1 that’s got a nice discount on it right now. What’s more, if you want the XT4, this is really the time to get it. Check after the jump, and you’ll see for yourself.

These Instant Rebates last from November 22nd 2021 until December 26th 2021.