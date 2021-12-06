4 Excellent Zoom Lenses for Portrait Photography with Your Sony Camera

Given the chance, we’ll always reach for prime lenses. But sometimes, it’s just easier to shoot a portrait with a zoom lens. It’s even better when you do it with a constant aperture lens. That’s why there are some zoom lenses for portrait photography that truly blow us away. Combine them with the Sony FE camera system, and you’ll have nothing to complain about. We dove into our Reviews Index and our Sony FE lens guide. Here are our favorite zoom lenses for portrait photography.

Pro Tips on Using Zoom Lenses for Portrait Photography

Here are some pro tips on using zoom lenses for portrait photography.

What makes lenses for portrait photography so attractive? They tend to produce flattering images of people. The ones we’re showcasing are zoom lenses for portrait photography on the Sony FE camera system. Specifically, we’re focusing on telephoto lenses.

The Sony system has excellent autofocus for portrait photography. Just use the face and eye detection. If you’ve never used it before, it’ll feel like cheating.

Portrait photographers typically reach for prime lenses because of the better image quality and shallower apertures. But these lenses aren’t bad.

Make sure that you’re using image stabilization if you’re shooting at the longer end.

Want a sharper portrait? Get a flash or a circular polarizer. Both are capable of making an image look sharper.

Sony 70-200mm f2.8 G Master OSS II

Tech Specs

Constant f2.8 aperture

Stabilization

Includes the following coatings: XA, ED Asph., Aspherical, Super ED, Nano AR II, F coating

Updated circular 11 blade aperture

4 XD linear autofocus motors

.4m minimum focusing distance

Constructed from 14 groups and 17 elements

Floating and internal focusing

Compatible with 1.4x and 2x teleconverters

Weighs about 1,042g or 36 ounces

In our review, we state:

“The Sony 70-200mm f2.8 GM OSS II has quite a few upgrades from the original. The autofocus is faster and also works much better on close-up subjects. The sharpness has improved and the lens is significantly lighter, yet Sony still managed to add a dedicated aperture ring. It’s a lens with a lot of technical greatness.”

Sony 70-200mm f4 G OSS

Tech Specs

Performance Focal Length 70 – 200mm

Comparable APS-C Focal Length: 105 – 300 mm Aperture Maximum: f/4

Minimum: f/22 Camera Mount Type Sony E (Full-Frame) Format Compatibility 35mm Film / Full-Frame Digital Sensor Minimum Focus Distance 39.37″ (1 m) Magnification 0.13x Diaphragm Blades 9, Rounded

Features Image Stabilization Yes Autofocus Yes Tripod Collar Yes

Physical Filter Thread 72 mm Dimensions (DxL) Approx. 3.15 x 6.89″ (80 x 175 mm) Weight 29.63 oz (840 g)

Packaging Info Package Weight 3.1 lb Box Dimensions (LxWxH) 10.4 x 5.4 x 5.3″

In our review, we state:

“When it comes to image quality, the Sony 70-200mm f4 OSS lives up to the Sony name and reputation of delivering incredible results. All across the board, you won’t have a major issue with the image quality. This lens renders images to be super sharp; originally I thought that the images weren’t so when viewing them on the back of the A7, but when imported I was completely shocked.” “The bokeh? Same thing. And the colors? Yup…it’s all incredible.”

Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 Di RXD

Tech Specs

Model A056 Focal Length 70-180mm Maximum Aperture f2.8 Angle of View

(diagonal) 34°21′-13°42′ (for full-frame mirrorless format) Optical Construction 19 elements in 14 groups Minimum Object Distance AF: 0.85m /33.5 in (Full zoom range)

(MF: 0.27m /10.6 in (Wide), 0.85m /33.5 in (Tele))* Maximum Magnification Ratio AF: 1:4.6, MF: 1:2 (Wide) / 1:4.6 (Tele)* Filter Size Φ 67mm Maximum Diameter Φ 81mm Length 149mm (5.9 in) Weight 810g (28.6 oz) Aperture Blades 9 (circular diaphragm) Minimum Aperture f22 Standard Accessory Flower-shaped hood, Lens caps Compatible Mounts Sony E-mount

In our review, we state:

“Thanks to a nine-bladed circular aperture design, the Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 produces bokeh that is pleasant overall. Haloing and onion rings are an issue with the Tamron though. It’s not quite as buttery smooth when compared to the Sony 70-200mm f2.8 G Master. The Sony produces even smoother bokeh thanks to its 11-bladed circular aperture design.”

Sony 70-200mm f2.8 G Master

Tech Specs

Angle of View 23° – 8° Aperture f/2.8-22 Autofocus Autofocus Brand Sony Compatibility Full Frame and Crop Diameter 3.46″ Dimensions Length: 7.87″ Filter Size 77.0mm (nonrotating front element) Filter Style nonrotating front element Flare Resistance Yes, NanoAR coating Focal Length 70.0-200.0 Focusing System Inner focusing, full-time manual Groups/Elements 18/23 Hood Included Yes Image Stabilization Yes Item Type Lens Lens Type Normal Range and Telephoto Low Dispersion Elements 4 Max Aperture 2.8 Maximum Magnification 0.25x Minimum Aperture 22.0 Minimum Focusing Distance 3.15feet Mount Sony E Weather Resistant Yes Weight 3.26 lbs. Zoom Method rotary

In our review, we state:

“I’m really, really not a big fan of zoom lenses but this is where Sony deserves absolutely nothing but credit. For years, one of the problems so many photographers spoke of with the Sony system was the lack of good lenses. But the company fought that statement hard and continues to do so with the lenses for the FE system. Not only is there variety, but there is also variety from third party manufacturers and good quality lenses available. The 70-200mm f2.8 G Master OSS is no exception here.”

