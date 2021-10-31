You Don’t Need a G Master Lens. You Can Get These Instead!

Fact: the Sony 85mm f1.8 is one of their fastest focusing portrait lenses. And you can get it with a camera! We found a bunch of great Sony Deals on various cameras and lenses. Want to go full-frame? This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don’t need the latest camera model? That’s fine. There’s a lot of ways that Sony can give you exactly what you need. Also, be sure to check out our Sony FE lens guide if you’re interested in more lenses. There are over 79 lens reviews hosted there.

Sony Alpha Camera and Lens Promotion Deals

The follows deals and promotions are currently in effect with Sony. Go check these out!