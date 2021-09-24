In 2022, the Fujifilm X series will be hitting a few milestones. The X100 series will be 11 years old, and the X Pro series will be a decade old. A lot has happened since the original 12MP Fujifilm X Trans sensor. The processors and sensors have majorly improved. What’s more, a lot more film simulations have come out. Fujifilm made their best improvements yet with the Fujifilm X100v. We reviewed it positively, and they can’t even keep them in stock. But how else can the x100 series improve?

We Don’t Need More Megapixels

Megapixels are a significant issue with APS-C sensors. At the moment, there’s no need to achieve higher resolution; the images are more than good enough. If anything, maybe improve the high ISO noise. Or improve ways to embrace it with a nicer film-grain effect.

Fully Weather-Seal the Lens and Camera

The Fujifilm X100v is pretty much fully weather sealed. But to complete it, you have to put a filter on the front of the lens. Otherwise, it’s going to run into issues. Come on, Fujifilm. Just weather seal the entire Fujifilm X100 series camera. No one will complain about it getting just a bit larger.

Majorly Improve the Autofocus Speed

The autofocus on the Fujifilm X100v is good. But in the next Fujifilm X100 series camera, the autofocus needs to be faster and wiser. Face and body detection, and tracking autofocus should all see improvements. This camera should be comfortable in the quickest situations out there. The APS-C sensor lets this happen too, because it’s a smaller sensor. At any given aperture, more of a scene is in focus vs. a full-frame camera.

Make a Brass or Titanium Edition

Captured with the Fujifilm X100V

This is a personal request. The X Pro 3 has a titanium top. And I’d love that to come here. But with the next Fujifilm X100 series camera, there should also be a brass edition. Let it age beautifully and acquire some patina to it. Just imagine all the hype around the camera because of that! I’d surely buy one. Anyone that loves the vintage feel and look will too.

Give It the X Pro 3’s Screen, But Make It More Practical for Amateur Photographers

Lots of photographers complain about the brilliant X Pro 3 screen. So I guess we should let the amateurs have their way with a “point and shoot” like the Fujifilm X100 series. Let that screen swivel out and tilt around. Then a photographer can use the e-ink side or the actual LCD. It will be a perfect hybrid camera for many photographers out there.

How to Improve the Battery Life

There are a few ways to improve the battery life. If the Fujifilm X100 successor has the e-ink screen we talk about, the camera will automatically last a while. My X Pro 3 can last for months with little to no change in the battery depending on use. Alternatively, they can make it bigger and embrace the new battery. This is less ideal, so I think the best way to do this is to use the e-ink screen. We talked about these recently, and they could be fantastic.

The Natura Film Simulation

Lastly, this is something I know tons of photographers have asked for. Why not give it to them? Fujifilm Natura has been dead for years. They only made it available in Japan, and I doubt they’ll ever bring it back. So why not give it digital life? The Fujifilm Natura film simulation would be wonderful for folks who shoot at night. Please, Fujifilm, give it to us in the next Fujifilm X100 series camera.